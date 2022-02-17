Read news from:
Why beer could soon cost even more in Denmark

Denmark is not exactly known for having low prices for alcoholic beverages, but beer could soon be even costlier in the Nordic nation.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:14 CET
a can of carlsberg
The humble can of Carlsberg (and all other beer) is expected to see an increase in price in Denmark in 2022. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Two of the world’s largest breweries have warned that higher production costs, which could be passed on to customers in 2022.

Both Heineken and Denmark’s own Carlsberg have suggested higher prices are on the horizon.

Carlsberg’s CEO Cees ‘t Hart recently told Danish newspaper Børsen that the brewery is currently in negotiations with customers, which would see Carlsberg receive higher payments for supplying its beer products.

Heineken signalled price increases on Wednesday, when the Dutch company published its annual results. Higher production costs would mean the price of beer will increase, Heineken said.

Statements from the two companies mean customers should prepare for more expensive beer in the near future, according to an analyst.

“We have already seen that things have already got more expensive in areas like dairy, which have also been hit by high raw material costs,” said Per Fogh, stockmarket analyst with Sydbank.

“We can also see that breweries have been hit by these high raw material costs. You can therefore expect beer to get more expensive in 2022,” he said.

Heineken said that it expects production costs to go up by around 15 percent, although this does not necessarily mean the price of a glass of beer will go up by 15 percent.

“They also have other levers they can pull so as to affect some of these production cost increases,” Fogh said.

“I would expect it to be under 10 percent,” he said in relation to how much beer prices could go up.

Carlsberg and Heineken are the third and second-largest breweries in the world respectively, with Belgium’s AB Inbev the largest.

READ ALSO: Danish beer giant Carlsberg announces increase in prices

SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

An analyst report predicting that SAS is on the brink of bankruptcy sent the Scandinavian airline's share plunging more than 25 percent.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:24 CET
SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

The dramatic fall came after analysts at Norwegian bank DNB updated their sell recommendation, noting that the company’s debts of 40 billion kronor ($4.35 billion) are “unsustainable” and that “restructuring” is “needed to avoid bankruptcy”.

Since the start of the pandemic the airline has lost around 80 percent of its market value.

While many of the Covid-19 restrictions that have plagued the airline industry have now been lifted, SAS ran into new troubles in recent days when a baggage handler strike in Copenhagen caused delays and cancelled flights.

In 2020, the ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs – representing 40 percent of its workforce – and in May 2021 announced a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

The company has received billions in financial support from the Swedish and Danish state, the two main owners.

In October last year, the airline said it was fighting to change the company “so that we have a future”.

The company is scheduled to publish on February 22nd its earnings for the three months ending in December.

