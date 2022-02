Storm causes traffic disruptions across Denmark

Strong winds across the country last night and this morning have resulted in some traffic disruption, so it’s worth checking your journey in advance before setting out.

The Great Belt Bridge was earlier closed for “wind-sensitive” vehicles. That closure was lifted earlier this morning.

A fallen tree last night caused rail disruptions between Odense and Fredericia, and replacement buses are currently in operation according to rail company DSB.

In northeastern Zealand, another fallen tree is causing delays for passengers travelling between Helsingør and Copenhagen.

Local authorities and businesses discuss nightlife safety in Aalborg

After two young people lost their lives in Aalborg in separate incidents this month, safety in the city’s nightlife has become a topic of focus for local authorities and business leaders, broadcaster DR reports.

Aalborg’s nightlife revolves around the Jomfru Ane Gade street, a central point in the city packed with late-opening bars and nightclubs.

According to DR, Aalborg Municipality this week discussed new measures to promote nightlife safety while restaurants, hotels and private citizens have offered proposals. No measures have so far been adopted.

Prime Minister to attend EU-African Union summit

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will today join all government leaders from the 27 EU countries in meeting with the African Union in Brussels.

Climate, migration and public health are reported to be on the agenda for the summit.

Health authority responds to reports of purchase of Covid-19 tests from unregistered company

The Central Jutland (Midtjylland) regional health authority yesterday responded after reports it had bought Covid-19 home tests from a British company that does not operate under standard market rules.

43 million home (lateral flow) test kits were purchased in December by the Central Jutland authority from the Medical Supplies Direct company for 825.5 million kroner.

The company is not registered for the sale of medical equipment in Denmark or the EU and has no telephone number or website.

The Danish health authority said that foreign companies are not required to be registered with the Danish Medicines Agency. It also said that the purchase took place in a situation of high market pressure, and that the brand of the tests had been approved by medical experts.

