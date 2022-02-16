Read news from:
TOURISM

Eight places in Copenhagen that are loved by locals

Did you know that Copenhagen has a savannah? Or disused rail yards that will soon disappear forever? Local photographer and author Allan Mutuku Kortbæk shares his top hidden gems from the Danish capital.

Published: 16 February 2022 15:52 CET
Winter bathing at La Banchina in Copenhagen
Winter bathing at La Banchina in Copenhagen, one of the city's hidden gems. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

This article presents some of Copenhagen’s hidden gems, as experienced by local photographer and author Allan Mutuku Kortbæk as part of his newly-published book, “Like a Local, Copenhagen – by the people who call it home”. Jump to the end of the article for links to the book.

Beyond the well-documented facades of Nyhavn and the picture perfect cherry-blossoms of the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Springtime, Copenhagen is a city teeming with surprises at every corner. In a place that’s constantly reinventing itself, these may seem few and far between, if not hard to find amongst the more well-known aspects of the Scandi capital of cool. Here are eight things about Copenhagen known only by its locals.

Winter bathing feels even more special by La Banchina

The quaint spot by La Banchina, on the island of Refshaeleøen. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

Winter bathing has become common practice for many a Copenhagener, myself included, over the past years of lockdowns and interruptions to everyday life. Of the numerous water holes in the city, the quaint spot by La Banchina, on the island of Refshaeleøen, stands out as a stunning place to take a dip, particularly early in the morning when you’re likely to have it all for yourself.

Check out badevandet.dk (or download its app) to see if the water quality permits swimming (which it usually does, except after prolonged downpours.)

Copenhagen has a savannah

Alpacas can be found in Copenhagen if you know where to look. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

Thorny trees, shrubland and long, wispy grass may trigger associations of the African Savannah, if only the temperature wasn’t a few degrees below zero. You won’t find lions nor gazelles here, though – herds of alpacas and sheep are the only beasts that roam this hardened terrain but given that Sydhavnstippen is only 10 minutes away from Vesterbro by bike, the whole place does seem quite special.

The best way to see the city is from the water

Sydhavn: a Nordic, modern-day take on Venice. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

We all know Copenhagen from its bike lanes and roads but sink a level lower and see it in its full glory from its vast waterways. A canal tour or a rented boat could do the trick – or better yet, rent or buy a stand-up paddle board and see it all at your own pace. A suggested route would be to start off in the modern-day Venice that’s known as Sydhavn – passing through the sluice (Slusen) and veering round Sydhavnstippen to the newly-opened Valby Beach in Valby Park.

Autumn can be amazing

The alleyways of the Vestre Kirkegård Cemetery. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

Copenhagen’s long, rainy, dark winters have been well-documented in many a description of the city but it’s not all doom and gloom. The peak of the autumn, despite being brutal on the hands and feet, is a great time of year to wander through the parks of the city and see them draped in a kaleidoscope of warm shades; from blood red to screaming orange and everything in-between.

The alleyways of the Vestre Kirkegård Cemetery, just north of Vesterbro, are particularly vibrant during this fleeting time of year. 

The train yards by Vesterbro won’t be around for much longer

Make the most of the decommissioned train yards while they’re still here. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

The grungy train yards that flank the train tracks that run parallel to Ingerslevsgade, starting at Dybbølsbro are one of the last bastions of space unconquered by Real Estate. That’s about to change though, as the Danish Train Operator, DSB have decided to sell 22 hectares of this undisturbed oasis of quaint yellow houses which, in all likelihood will become another modern housing or property development initiative that won’t quite do justice to this historical, well-kept secret.

Take a stroll around the area to take it all in and stop by the newly-opened Banegaarden – an outdoor space in a ranch-like setting that combines stalls selling mostly organic produce, an outdoor cinema in the summer and a leafy area populated by berries, a hen coop and shrubbery (most easily accessed by the pedestrian / bike only tunnel that links this verdant space to Enghavevej.)

Bike further out for the best experience

It’s easy to reach wetland areas just outside Copenhagen city limits. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

While it sounds like a no-brainer, the experience of biking in Copenhagen is definitely amplified by a ride beyond the city limits – in clean air, amongst natural surroundings. One of my favourite routes is to leave Copenhagen through Sydhavn before veering right and along the water by Kalvebod Fælled (Kalvebod Common). Some of the route traverses water on both sides (the sea on your right and wetlands teeming with birdlife on your left.)

For a potent dose of architecture, check out the area around DR Byen

One of Copenhagen’s impressive architectural spots. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

Copenhagen is a paradise for architecture lovers who can feast their eyes on everything from archaic coloured row houses to modern glass buildings that give off the most futuristic of vibes. One of my favourite areas to explore is the landscape around the DR concert house, the home of Denmark’s national broadcaster, before moving further along to the epic underground bike parking space just before you approach the colosseum-like structure that is Tietgenkollegiet.

Next time you’re near the round tower, make sure you also check out the old tannery

The Old Tannery in Copenhagen’s Inner City. Photo: Allan Mutuku Kortbæk

The Round Tower has no shortage of admirers and with good reason. Not too far away, however, on your right –  in an inconspicuous yard just after the junction between Skindergade and Købmagergade, you’ll find a slice from the past that is an absolute treat for the eyes as you look up at it from below. Four generations of tanners have practiced their trade in this orange ochre-coloured, panache -oozing building.

About the author/further exploration

Allan Mutuku Kortbæk is a Vesterbro-based marketeer, freelance photographer, travel journalist and author.

Follow him on Instagram for more tips and tricks from Copenhagen and around the world and check out his newly-published book, Like a Local, Copenhagen – by the people who call it home, available locally, here, or via Amazon.

You are also welcome to listen to his podcast episode about Copenhagen, teeming with more insider info about what to see and do in the city, here – or simply join him on his perfect day through the city in this short video.

PARTNER CONTENT

Could this be Sweden’s most vegan-friendly city?

Malmö may be famous for its falafel, but there’s more to its vegan offering than everyone’s favourite fried chickpea balls.

Published: 8 November 2018 09:09 CET
Could this be Sweden’s most vegan-friendly city?
Bageri Leve in Malmö serves up mouth-watering vegan fika. Photo: Bageri Leve

Meander around Malmö and you’ll notice the city has no shortage of places to eat.

In fact, Malmö is home to some of Sweden’s top restaurants, with everything from traditional Swedish köttbullar to authentic Syrian cuisine and, OK, more than a handful of falafel restaurants.

But there’s something unique about Malmö’s foodie scene, and it isn’t just the ubiquity of Middle Eastern restaurants.

“Malmö’s vegan food scene is really diverse,” says Björn Gadd, who runs an Instagram account dedicated to vegan grub in the city.

“There’s something for everyone here whether you want ethnic food, cheap eats, or fine dining.”

But has Malmö always been famous for its vegan-friendly fare?

The short answer is “no”, say Björn. It wasn’t that long ago that Malmö’s vegan scene was less of a scene and more a couple of coordinates on a map.

Start planning your vegan odyssey to Malmö

“When I moved here 12 years ago there were only two vegetarian restaurants in Malmö,” he recalls.

Fast forward 12 years and there are now no less than 169 restaurants listed as ‘vegetarian-friendly’ on travel and restaurant review website TripAdvisor. For such a compact city, that’s a lot to choose from!

From cool Kafé Agnez, a multiple award-winning organic and vegan cafe, to The Vegan Bar, a burger kitchen with an entirely meat-free menu, people come from far and wide for a bite of Malmö’s famed vegan fodder.

 

A post shared by The Vegan Bar (@theveganbar) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:45am PST

But the transformation didn’t happen overnight.

“It was definitely gradual,” says Björn, talking about the city’s metamorphosis into a giant vegan smörgåsbord.

Word began to spread that Malmö’s chefs were pushing the boundaries of standard vegan cuisine, and soon anyone with a predilection for meat-free meals came flocking to the city.

“Now there’s a really big crowd of people here who want to eat vegan food,” says Björn.

But for him, the true mark of a vegan-friendly city isn’t the number of exclusively vegan restaurants, but the number of regular restaurants serving vegan dishes. And not just the same old vegetable ragu or mushroom burgers that have become standard ‘vegan alternatives’.

“I’d say in the last five years it’s become the norm that mainstream restaurants in Malmö serve great vegan options too,” says Björn.

For example, he recommends recently-opened Mutantur, the brainchild of Skåning chef Alexander Sjögren, once the Swedish competitor in the Bocuse d’Or, the world’s most prestigious gastronomic competition.

“Sjögren opened his new place just a few weeks before Christmas. There are about 25 a la carte dishes and a third are always vegan,” praises Björn.

It’s refreshing and rare, he says, for one of Sweden’s top chefs to put just as much thought into the meat-free options on a menu.

Another of Björn’s favourite lunch spots is Pink Head Noodle Bar in Malmö’s Saluhall which serves three options a day, with one or two always vegan (or with the option to be made vegan).

 

A post shared by Vegan Foodie (@veganfoodnerd) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

“The noodles are handmade in front of you and the sauces are amazing. I definitely suggest trying it if you want to try something new and a bit different,” he says.

Of course, no visit to a Swedish city would be complete without trying out the local fika. And in Malmö, even the cake and pastries are vegan- friendly.

Plan your foodie trip to vegan-friendly Malmö

Bageri Leve has become really big on the vegan scene in just a few months,” says Björn, referring to the bakery which opened in February 2017.

“They have a really exciting menu which changes every week. I have a lot of friends that go every Thursday to try the new doughnut flavour, which is always really different, like lemon and thyme for example.”

Didrik Persson, one of the two co-founders of Bageri Leve, explains they saw a demand for vegan fika but wanted to move away from the current ‘raw food’ fad sweeping Scandinavia.

Vegan doughnuts at Bageri Leve. Photo: Bageri Leve

“We started making vegan fika because we saw lots of people wanted pastries and not raw food. To bake with plant-based ingredients is in line with our company’s environmental thinking, so it was a win-win!”

And it’s certainly paid off, says Didrik, explaining the response has been hugely positive.

“I think it’s because if you eat a vegan diet you miss a lot of the food like the pastries you could eat before. We’re baking traditional pastry but it’s vegan-friendly, so you can eat a semla or doughnut instead of trendy ‘raw food’”.

The bakery introduces a new plant-based doughnut every Friday, as well as serving different vegan breads, tartlets, and buns every day. It’s just one of many spots around Malmö where foodies can get their vegan fix in the city.

But don’t fear if you can’t get a reservation for a restaurant you’d hoped to visit while in Malmö. Björn reassures tourists that they’re never more than a few metres away from another vegan must-visit.

“Malmö is a small big town. You can walk everywhere, so if you don’t get a table at one restaurant just walk 100 metres and you’ll find another great vegan spot!”

This article was produced by The Local Client Studio and sponsored by Malmö stad