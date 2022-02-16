Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Denmark’s life expectancy gap is narrowing

The difference in life expectancy for men and women in Denmark is getting smaller, according to official data.

Published: 16 February 2022 13:31 CET
A photo of people at an elderly care home in Denmark
The difference in life expectancy between men and women in Denmark is decreasing. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

New figures from Statistics Denmark show that the average life expectancy in the country is now 79.6 years for men and 83.4 years for women.

The figure represents the average number of years an individual is expected to live under a defined set of conditions.

Life expectancy for both women and men in Denmark has been on an upward trend since the 1990s. General improvements in public health and advanced healthcare options are credited for the longer expected lifespans.

But life expectancy for men has increased more than it has for women over the last 30 years.

Since the last analysis of life expectancy was published in 2020, the difference between life expectancy for the two sexes has decreased by 0.3 years.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s average life expectancy increases again after 2018 plateau (2020)

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

New Year’s Eve injury rate bounces back to normal in Denmark

The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries on New Year's Eve in Denmark has bounced back to normal levels, with 16 people treated for eye injuries after the celebrations.

Published: 1 January 2022 13:39 CET
New Year's Eve injury rate bounces back to normal in Denmark
Fireworks led to 16 eye injuries on New Year's Eve. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

This is up from the unusually low 12 people who were treated for eye injuries during and after the celebrations last year. Two of this year’s injuries are sufficiently severe that the injured are expected to lose their sight completely or partially.

“After a very quiet evening last year, it is back to a normal, average level,” Ulrik Correll Christensen, head doctor at the ophthalmology department at Rigshospitalet, told the country’s Ritzau newswire. “It is a completely extraordinary situation at the eye departments on New Year’s Eve. It is not at all something we see on a daily basis.” 

Christensen has tallied up reports from all of Denmark’s eye units, including the major ones in Copenhagen, Aalborg, Aarhus, Odense and Næstved. 

He said that 15 out of the 16 cases had not worn safety goggles, two thirds were between ten and thirty years old. 

“The most important thing is to follow the advice when firing fireworks. Wear safety goggles and keep a good distance,” he said. 

The number of ambulance call outs on New Year’s Eve is also back to normal, with 1,188 emergency vehicles sent out, compared to 875 last year. 

In the Capital Region of Copenhagen, there were 44 call-outs were related to fireworks, of which 16 were for hand injuries and 14 for eye injuries. 

SHOW COMMENTS