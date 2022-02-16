Denmark’s life expectancy gap is narrowing

New figures from Statistics Denmark show that the average life expectancy in the country is now 79.6 years for men and 83.4 years for women.

The figure represents the average number of years an individual is expected to live under a defined set of conditions.

Life expectancy for both women and men in Denmark has been on an upward trend since the 1990s. General improvements in public health and advanced healthcare options are credited for the longer expected lifespans.

But life expectancy for men has increased more than it has for women over the last 30 years.

Since the last analysis of life expectancy was published in 2020, the difference between life expectancy for the two sexes has decreased by 0.3 years.

