TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 14 February 2022 08:30 CET
A backlog of baggage at Copenhagen Airport
A backlog of baggage at Copenhagen Airport on February 13th 2022 after ground staff conducted wildcat strikes. Photo: Presse-Fotos.dk/Ritzau Scanpix

SAS ground staff ordered to work by labour court 

The Danish labour court Arbejdsretten yesterday ordered baggage handlers at Copenhagen Airport to resume working after wildcat strikes which disrupted journeys throughout the weekend.

Staff with SAS Ground Handling, which is responsible for baggage handling at the airport, staged a walkout this weekend in breach of their collective bargaining (trade union) agreement.

The court subsequently ruled they must resume work under Danish labour laws.

News wire Ritzau however reports that the baggage staff are yet to resume working this morning with delays to departures expected. Passengers are advised to take essential items in their hand luggage as flights may depart without hold baggage loaded.

Queen Margrethe out of coronavirus isolation

Queen Margrethe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is now out of isolation after a spell of mild symptoms, the royal palace said yesterday.

“After a mild course of illness with Covid-19, a doctor has today concluded that Her Majesty the Queen can end her isolation,” the palace said in an Instagram post.

Soldiers no longer on duty on Denmark-Germany border

As of today, Danish soldiers will no longer be present on the border with Germany, where they have been on duty in recent months to assist police with border controls.

That is in part because 700 soldiers have now been stationed at a military base in Slagelse as part of “increased preparedness” in the Danish armed forces due to the Russian build-up of arms at the Ukrainian border.

READ ALSO: Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

Covid-19: 38,323 new cases on Sunday

An additional 38,323 cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities on Sunday with 132,949 PCR tests administered.

The number of people admitted to hospital who have Covid-19 is now 1,356, but this number includes a large proportion who are being treated for reasons other than Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 remains low and stable with 25 people admitted to ICU units, of which 8 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 11 February 2022 07:53 CET
Conservative parties quit negotiations over heating bills help 

All of parliament’s right wing parties, with the exception of the minor Christian Democratic party, have quit negotiations with the government over a plan to offer help to people struggling with expensive heating bills, news wire Ritzau reports.

The development was confirmed by Liberal (Venstre) party energy spokesperson Carsten Kissmeyer in comments to Ritzau.

“We have left the negotiations because the amount that was proposed was too low. We wanted a model with a higher income threshold so normal families also get help,” Kissmeyer said.

READ ALSO: What do Denmark’s politicians want to do about high energy prices?

Justice minister signals new anti-gang legislation

Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup has said the government will table a new bill aimed at tackling gang crime. The new legislative package will be the fourth of its kind.

“We will add to what we already have available in our fight against gangs,” Hækkerup tild newspaper Berlingske.

The new measures are likely to be presented in the spring. Their exact details are so far unclear.

Smash hit TV drama ‘Borgen’ returns after 10-year hiatus

“Borgen”, the hugely successful Danish political drama about a charismatic woman who becomes prime minister, returns for a fourth series on Danish TV this weekend ahead of its much-anticipated international debut on Netflix in the spring.

Ten years ago, the series took the world by storm and morphed into one of Scandinavia’s biggest television exports.

Viewers last saw former Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg after her brand-new political party scored a sensational win in elections. Ten years on, she is foreign minister in a government headed by a woman 10 years her junior.

Borgen season 4 premieres on national broadcaster DR this Sunday.

Winter holiday starts for schools

Today is the last school day before the half-term winter holiday in Denmark, so many kids and families are probably looking forward to their upcoming break.

Danish families who can afford to do so commonly spend the February break on skiing holidays in the Alps or Norway. As such, it’s worth bearing in mind that Covid-19 restrictions still apply in some destination countries.

You can find the latest information about national Covid-19 rules on our French, Austrian, Swiss, Italian and Norwegian editions, and our general guide to Covid rules in place at ski resorts across Europe is here.

