Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

SAS ground staff ordered to work by labour court

The Danish labour court Arbejdsretten yesterday ordered baggage handlers at Copenhagen Airport to resume working after wildcat strikes which disrupted journeys throughout the weekend.

Staff with SAS Ground Handling, which is responsible for baggage handling at the airport, staged a walkout this weekend in breach of their collective bargaining (trade union) agreement.

The court subsequently ruled they must resume work under Danish labour laws.

News wire Ritzau however reports that the baggage staff are yet to resume working this morning with delays to departures expected. Passengers are advised to take essential items in their hand luggage as flights may depart without hold baggage loaded.

Queen Margrethe out of coronavirus isolation

Queen Margrethe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is now out of isolation after a spell of mild symptoms, the royal palace said yesterday.

“After a mild course of illness with Covid-19, a doctor has today concluded that Her Majesty the Queen can end her isolation,” the palace said in an Instagram post.

Soldiers no longer on duty on Denmark-Germany border

As of today, Danish soldiers will no longer be present on the border with Germany, where they have been on duty in recent months to assist police with border controls.

That is in part because 700 soldiers have now been stationed at a military base in Slagelse as part of “increased preparedness” in the Danish armed forces due to the Russian build-up of arms at the Ukrainian border.

Covid-19: 38,323 new cases on Sunday

An additional 38,323 cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities on Sunday with 132,949 PCR tests administered.

The number of people admitted to hospital who have Covid-19 is now 1,356, but this number includes a large proportion who are being treated for reasons other than Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 remains low and stable with 25 people admitted to ICU units, of which 8 are receiving ventilator treatment.