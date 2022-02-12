For members
Why is Denmark subsidising a heating fuel it wants to phase out?
Denmark's government has reached a political agreement which will see it both issue a billion kroner in subsidies for gas heating at the same time as committing to phase it out altogether.
Published: 12 February 2022 17:37 CET
Environment Minister Dan Jørgensen and the energy spokespeople of the other parties announce a political agreement on gas heating on Friday. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments