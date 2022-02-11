Read news from:
Why the possibility of US troops in Denmark is unprecedented

The presence of foreign military troops and hardware stationed on Danish soil would be a situation not previously seen in the Scandinavian country, including during the Cold War.

Published: 11 February 2022 09:50 CET
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, foreign minister Jeppe Kofod (L) and defence minister Morten Bødskov on February 10 briefed press about a possible future bilateral defence deal with the United States.
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, foreign minister Jeppe Kofod (L) and defence minister Morten Bødskov on February 10 briefed press about a possible future bilateral defence deal with the United States. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark has not previously allowed foreign troops to be stationed on its soil, although the country was occupied by Germany during World War II.

As such, allowing US troops to be based in Denmark – as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday said could be allowed in a future bilateral defence deal – is without precedent in Danish history, according to professor Peter Viggo Jakobsen of the Royal Danish Defence College’s Institute of Strategy and War Studies.

The move could represent a change in Denmark’s position since the Nordic country joined Nato as a founding member in 1949 because it would see Denmark take on a role as a supporting host nation for troops on their way to missions in other countries.

“Denmark is, in the sense that Nato conceives deterrence, a country for amassing forces,” Jakobsen told news wire Ritzau.

A bilateral agreement between the two countries could see US troops able to conduct operations in other countries based out of Danish harbours or one of the country’s three military air bases.

“But the entire purpose of this exercise is to demonstrate to the Russians that we [Nato, ed.] can immediately reinforce the troops we already have standing in the Baltic countries and Poland,” Jakobsen said.

“So it would not make sense for the Russians to attack because we are able to respond immediately. This is about preventing war,” he said.

Frederiksen said at a briefing on Thursday that a potential bilateral defence agreement with the US is unrelated to the current situation between Ukraine and Russia.

But Jakobsen said it was clear that Russia would not invade anywhere if they could see an invasion would not work.

The bilateral defence agreement does have a downside, the military expert said.

“If things go wrong and the Russians want to start a larger war, Danish bases would naturally be a target for the Russians,” he said.

“They would have an interest in destroying things like air bases before American aircraft land there,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

Denmark says it could allow US troops on its soil in new defence deal

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said Denmark was ready to allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

Published: 10 February 2022 15:06 CET
Denmark and the United States will begin negotiations over a new bilateral defence agreement which could mean the presence of American soldiers in Denmark, Frederiksen said at a briefing.

"The United States have reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defence cooperation. The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, materiel and military equipment on Danish soil," Frederiksen, whose country is a member of NATO, told reporters.

Further details of any agreement are yet to be negotiated, she added.

.“We are pleased that the Unites States has reached out to Denmark with a proposal for a bilateral defence agreement,” the Danish PM said.

“The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, materiel and military equipment on Danish soil,” she continued.

The bilateral agreement is unrelated to the current situation between Ukraine and Russia, Frederiksen also said at the briefing.

But talks between Denmark and the US will be designed to give the Americans better access to Europe, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov said at the briefing, at which Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod also spoke.

“It is in our interest that the US takes an even more direct part in our security,” Bødskov said.

“This is an agreement that allow further partnerships and more activities at selected military locations in Denmark. It will strengthen our partnership with the United States in several areas,” he said.

Talks between Denmark and the United States will begin in the forthcoming months, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

