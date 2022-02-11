Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 11 February 2022 07:53 CET
Danish justice minister Nick Hækkerup
Danish justice minister Nick Hækkerup at a parliamentary consultation on Thursday. Hækkerup has signalled new Danish legislation targeting gang crime. Photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix

Conservative parties quit negotiations over heating bills help 

All of parliament’s right wing parties, with the exception of the minor Christian Democratic party, have quit negotiations with the government over a plan to offer help to people struggling with expensive heating bills, news wire Ritzau reports.

The development was confirmed by Liberal (Venstre) party energy spokesperson Carsten Kissmeyer in comments to Ritzau.

“We have left the negotiations because the amount that was proposed was too low. We wanted a model with a higher income threshold so normal families also get help,” Kissmeyer said.

READ ALSO: What do Denmark’s politicians want to do about high energy prices?

Justice minister signals new anti-gang legislation

Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup has said the government will table a new bill aimed at tackling gang crime. The new legislative package will be the fourth of its kind.

“We will add to what we already have available in our fight against gangs,” Hækkerup tild newspaper Berlingske.

The new measures are likely to be presented in the spring. Their exact details are so far unclear.

Smash hit TV drama ‘Borgen’ returns after 10-year hiatus

“Borgen”, the hugely successful Danish political drama about a charismatic woman who becomes prime minister, returns for a fourth series on Danish TV this weekend ahead of its much-anticipated international debut on Netflix in the spring.

Ten years ago, the series took the world by storm and morphed into one of Scandinavia’s biggest television exports.

Viewers last saw former Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg after her brand-new political party scored a sensational win in elections. Ten years on, she is foreign minister in a government headed by a woman 10 years her junior.

Borgen season 4 premieres on national broadcaster DR this Sunday.

Winter holiday starts for schools

Today is the last school day before the half-term winter holiday in Denmark, so many kids and families are probably looking forward to their upcoming break.

Danish families who can afford to do so commonly spend the February break on skiing holidays in the Alps or Norway. As such, it’s worth bearing in mind that Covid-19 restrictions still apply in some destination countries.

You can find the latest information about national Covid-19 rules on our French, Austrian, Swiss, Italian and Norwegian editions, and our general guide to Covid rules in place at ski resorts across Europe is here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 10 February 2022 07:04 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Party calls for help for parents affected by childcare closures 

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party want talk with the government on measures to help parents who face difficulties due to Covid-19-enforced closures of childcare facilities such as kindergartens.

Childcare staff are among those most affected by high Covid-19 incidence, resulting in high staff absence due to isolation rules and thereby potential temporary closures.

The Social Liberals want talks with labour market representatives to find a solution for the problem, spokesperson for children and education Lotte Rod said to news wire Ritzau.

“Parents are currently in trouble. They can’t keep taking days off work when they can’t send their children to childcare. So the government must step up and find a solution,” she said.

Enough parties back action over the issue to form a parliamentary majority without the government, according to Rod.

Greenland ends Covid-19 restrictions

The Greenlandic government Naalakkersuisut yesterday announced the end of al Covid-19 restrictions in the Arctic territory, effective from today.

That means people in Greenland can now go to stores, museums and gyms without wearing a face mask, as was the requirement under the now-lifted restrictions.

Limits on capacity at indoor venues are also lifted.

The Covid-19 epidemic has peaked in Greenland’s towns and the virus is now so widespread as to render restrictions superfluous, Greenlandic media KNR reports according to Ritzau.

Prisons in Kosovo must be renovated before use by Denmark

The Ministry of Justice in December announced plans to rent prison cells in Kosovo for 300 inmates due to be expelled at the end of their sentences.

Renovation work including removal of mould and repair of office areas is needed at the prison Danish authorities plan to use, Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup said in a parliamentary document according to Ritzau.

Hækkerup listed “kitchen and toilet conditions, establishment of work, leisure and visiting facilities, office space for Danish staff, supplies, improvements to reduce mould, ventilation, IT infrastructure and various security related matters” among areas which must be looked at before Danish authorities use the prison.

The convicts from Danish must serve their sentences in accordance with Danish standards as part of the deal between the two countries.

Health authority issues advice to doctors over chemical pollution

The Danish Health Authority has issued guidelines to doctors for answering questions from patients concerned about pollution with PFAS chemicals.

The chemicals, which can represent a health risk to humans if ingested via cattle, gardens with edible plants, leisure fishing or bathing in contaminated areas, have been found in dozens of locations in Denmark in recent months and environmental authorities are testing locations for potential risks to nearby residents.

READ ALSO:

“Many members of the public are concerned about whether they have been exposed to harmful substances from nearby fire service training centres and are unsure what action to take,” head of department from the Danish Health Authority Niels Sandø said in a press statement, referring to one of the uses of the chemical in fire extinguisher foam.

The patient guidance includes information on how to advise pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as children.

SHOW COMMENTS