Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Conservative parties quit negotiations over heating bills help

All of parliament’s right wing parties, with the exception of the minor Christian Democratic party, have quit negotiations with the government over a plan to offer help to people struggling with expensive heating bills, news wire Ritzau reports.

The development was confirmed by Liberal (Venstre) party energy spokesperson Carsten Kissmeyer in comments to Ritzau.

“We have left the negotiations because the amount that was proposed was too low. We wanted a model with a higher income threshold so normal families also get help,” Kissmeyer said.

Justice minister signals new anti-gang legislation

Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup has said the government will table a new bill aimed at tackling gang crime. The new legislative package will be the fourth of its kind.

“We will add to what we already have available in our fight against gangs,” Hækkerup tild newspaper Berlingske.

The new measures are likely to be presented in the spring. Their exact details are so far unclear.

Smash hit TV drama ‘Borgen’ returns after 10-year hiatus



“Borgen”, the hugely successful Danish political drama about a charismatic woman who becomes prime minister, returns for a fourth series on Danish TV this weekend ahead of its much-anticipated international debut on Netflix in the spring.

Ten years ago, the series took the world by storm and morphed into one of Scandinavia’s biggest television exports.

Viewers last saw former Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg after her brand-new political party scored a sensational win in elections. Ten years on, she is foreign minister in a government headed by a woman 10 years her junior.

Borgen season 4 premieres on national broadcaster DR this Sunday.

Winter holiday starts for schools

Today is the last school day before the half-term winter holiday in Denmark, so many kids and families are probably looking forward to their upcoming break.

Danish families who can afford to do so commonly spend the February break on skiing holidays in the Alps or Norway. As such, it’s worth bearing in mind that Covid-19 restrictions still apply in some destination countries.

You can find the latest information about national Covid-19 rules on our French, Austrian, Swiss, Italian and Norwegian editions, and our general guide to Covid rules in place at ski resorts across Europe is here.