CRIME

Denmark shocked by suspected killing of young woman after night out

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 22-year-old woman who disappeared after a night out in northern city Aalborg, in a case that has deeply shocked many in Denmark.

Published: 11 February 2022 17:33 CET
Flowers in Aalborg left by the public for a missing woman
Flowers left by members of the public in Aalborg at the location where a missing young woman was last seen. Two men have been arrest on suspicion of killing her. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Aalborg District Court on Thursday remanded in custody a 36-year-old man who is held on suspicion of killing a missing woman from the North Jutland city.

A second man, also 36, was released by the district court on Thursday but police charges against him are upheld, news wire Ritzau reported. A higher court upheld this decision on Friday.

The case relates to 22-year-old Mia Skadhauge Stevn, who was last seen getting into a black car in central Aalborg just after 6am on Sunday February 6th. She is reported to have been on her way home from the Jomfru Ane Gade nightlife area.

Intensive investigation by police is ongoing in the case. Three addresses were searched in North Jutland earlier this week, with a car also seized. It is unconfirmed whether the seized car is the vehicle CCTV recorded Stevn getting into in the last known sighting of her on Sunday.

Investigation has also involved the Dronninglund Storskov forest, where police said on Thursday evening that they had found human remains.

“The police are awaiting a series of technical and forensic investigations that will include confirmation that this is the 22-year-old and state the cause of death,” North Jutland Police senior inspector Frank Olsen told reporters late on Thursday.

Some details remain unclear in the case with the police investigation ongoing.

Details of the charges have not been made public, with Thursday’s initial court proceedings conducted behind closed doors. The nature of evidence gathered by police is also not known to the public.

The two suspects are reported to have known each other for some time but no previous connection has been made between them and the victim.

Police earlier suggested the black car connected to the case may have been an illegal taxi but it is not certain whether they are still working with this theory.

The case has received extensive media attention in Denmark and given rise to debate around violence against women.

Minister for equality Trine Bramsen wrote in a social media post that Denmark has “a problem” because women have been killed “because they are women”.

Bramsen wrote that “several” women had been killed by their partners in Denmark since the beginning of 2022 in addition to the Aalborg case which “appears to be a murder”.

“(This is) a problem we must be able to speak about and find solutions to,” she wrote.

CRIME

Danish supreme court upholds prison sentence for begging

A man from Lithuania was on Wednesday given a prison sentence by the Danish Supreme Court for begging. The case is considered to be precedent-setting.

Published: 2 February 2022 14:54 CET
Denmark's supreme court has upheld a prison sentence gioven to a man for begging outside Copenhagen Central station in what is considered to be a precedent setting case.
Denmark's supreme court has upheld a prison sentence gioven to a man for begging outside Copenhagen Central station in what is considered to be a precedent setting case. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Judges at the supreme court ruled that the man’s human rights were not infringed by the sentence, which he was given for extending a paper cup to people passing him at the entrance to Copenhagen Central Station.

The Supreme Court (Højesteret) upheld an earlier decision from the Østre Landsret high court to unconditionally sentence the man to 60 days in prison.

The punishment was given due to previous convictions given to the man for begging in specified locations. He had also breached a ban forbidding him from entering Denmark, news wire Ritzau reports.

The case revolved around an anti-begging clause in Denmark’s criminal law which was introduced in 2017.

According to the law, begging at stations, on high streets, at supermarkets and on public transports can elicit an immediate unconditional 14-day prison sentence. In other locations, police must first issue a warning, after which a seven-day sentence can be given.

The supreme court was required to assess Denmark’s strict laws on the area because of a 2021 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights in which Switzerland fell foul of the court for giving a sentence to a woman for begging on the street in Geneva.

In that case, the woman should not have been punished for expressing her need for help by begging, because she was illiterate, very poor and not receiving private or public help, the human rights court in Strasbourg said. By doing so, respect for her private life was infringed, the court said.

But in the Danish case, the man was found to have been in a less desperate situation. Denmark offers public assistance to people in need, the Supreme Court wrote in its comparison of the two cases.

Exemptions from sentences for begging would only be given in Denmark in exceptional circumstances, if “human dignity is put under threat for a person as a consequence of not having sufficient means to cover their fundamental needs”, the court wrote.

Denmark’s strict anti-begging laws have almost exclusively been used against foreign citizens, with only a single Danish national convicted under them. But the Lithuanian was not subjected to discrimination in breach of his human rights, the court found.

The court wrote that the over-representation of foreign nationals in begging convictions can be a result of it “to an overwhelming degree being persons without Danish citizenship who break the (begging) laws”.

Nine judges passed judgement on the Supreme Court case.

