POLITICS

Denmark says it could allow US troops on its soil in new defence deal

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said Denmark was ready to allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

Published: 10 February 2022 15:06 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that Denmark could allow US troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence deal with the United States. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark and the United States will begin negotiations over a new bilateral defence agreement which could mean the presence of American soldiers in Denmark, Frederiksen said at a briefing.

“The United States have reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defence cooperation. The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, materiel and military equipment on Danish soil,” Frederiksen, whose country is a member of NATO, told reporters.

Further details of any agreement are yet to be negotiated, she added.

.“We are pleased that the Unites States has reached out to Denmark with a proposal for a bilateral defence agreement,” the Danish PM said.

The bilateral agreement is unrelated to the current situation between Ukraine and Russia, Frederiksen also said at the briefing.

But talks between Denmark and the US will be designed to give the Americans better access to Europe, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov said at the briefing, at which Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod also spoke.

“It is in our interest that the US takes an even more direct part in our security,” Bødskov said.

“This is an agreement that allow further partnerships and more activities at selected military locations in Denmark. It will strengthen our partnership with the United States in several areas,” he said.

Talks between Denmark and the United States will begin in the forthcoming months, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

Denmark said on Tuesday it was boosting its military preparedness in response to Russia's "unacceptable military pressure" on Ukraine, putting a mobile NATO-operational battalion on alert.

Published: 8 February 2022 14:16 CET
Denmark boosts military preparedness amid Ukraine tensions

The Danish military “will boost the readiness of the combat battalion at NATO’s disposal so that it will be available within one to five days”, compared to the usual 30 days, the defence ministry said.

The battalion of 700-800 troops will be located in Slagelse, around 90 kilometres west of Copenhagen, it added.

“The security situation in Europe has intensified as a result of unacceptable Russian military pressure on Ukraine”, Denmark’s defence ministry said.

Amid Western nations’ fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark said it would also be ready to send two F-16 fighter jets to its Baltic island of Bornholm “if judged necessary”.

Danish F-16s were already mobilised to the island last summer after Russia violated Danish airspace on several occasions. 

“For the moment there is no increased threat to Denmark or Bornholm”, Danish defence chief Flemming Lentfer told news agency Ritzau.

“We are strengthening our military capabilities in order to be able to respond more quickly if the situation requires it,” he said.

In order to bolster NATO’s presence in eastern Europe, Denmark in January sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 jets to Lithuania.

Last week, the Scandinavian country, which is also a member of the European Union, said it was ready to send military equipment to Ukraine and committed to granting Kyiv around 80 million euros in annual aid.

The money is in addition to a support programme worth 22 million euros announced in mid-January by Denmark’s foreign minister.

