Number of houses for sale in Denmark falls to 16-year low

The 21,141 detached and terraced houses currently on sale in the Nordic country is the lowest number since June 2006, according to Finans Danmark, and interest organisation for the financial sector.

Low supply is pushing prices up, with houses on the market at prices an average of 8.7 percent higher than they were one year ago.

High prices are not entirely preventing buyers in Denmark from completing purchases of homes, however.

“Trade activity remains impressively high,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“So the low supply and still-increasing prices are not something that appear to be scaring buyers off,” he said in a written comment.

While the number of houses on sale has dipped to a low point, more apartments are now for sale compared to 12 months ago.

The 5,084 apartments on the market is around 500 more than this time last year.

The overall supply of apartments is still relatively low, however, and prices are an average of 6.6 percent higher than they were one year ago.

“On the private housing market for apartments, future buyers will be pleased that there is a slightly bigger range to choose from than there was a year ago,” Finans Danmark CEO Ane Arnth Jensen said.

“On the other hand, prices are higher now than they were a year ago,” Jensen said.

