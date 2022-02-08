For members
What are Denmark’s rules for taking extended leave due to child sickness?
It’s a situation we hope you never experience, but Denmark has rules in place for people who take periods of absence from work to look after children with long-term illness.
Published: 8 February 2022 12:10 CET
You may be able to apply in Denmark to cover absence from work to take care of a sick child for an extended period. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
‘Omsorgsdage’: What you need to know about Denmark’s childcare leave days
People who work for an employer in Denmark are also entitled to omsorgsdage or ‘care days’ of leave from work to be with a child or children. No specific reason needs to be given for the leave.
Published: 4 February 2022 14:44 CET
Public sector workers in Denmark -- and some in the private sector -- are entitled to two paid days off work per year to spend time with children. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
