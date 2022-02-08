Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

What are Denmark’s rules for taking extended leave due to child sickness?

It’s a situation we hope you never experience, but Denmark has rules in place for people who take periods of absence from work to look after children with long-term illness.

Published: 8 February 2022 12:10 CET
a mother checking her child's temperature
You may be able to apply in Denmark to cover absence from work to take care of a sick child for an extended period. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

If your child is seriously ill and you have to take time off work to care for him or her, you may be entitled to payments to cover lost wages.

Whether you qualify for the welfare support depends on whether the child needs to be hospitalised or cared for at home in a way that can be given equivalence with hospital treatment. More detail on this follows below.

If you are currently looking for work and receiving unemployment insurance (dagpenge in Danish) through membership of an A-kasse, the same rules can apply to you if you have to stop receiving this insurance to look after the child (for example, if you can no longer attend job centre meetings or regularly apply for jobs as required by the dagpenge system).

A short side point on terminology: The Danish term dagpenge is not just used in relation to the unemployment security that you get through A-kasse membership. It is also used in a number of different contexts related to the social welfare system. For example, barselsdagpenge means the money you receive (from the state) while on parental leave. Payments you can receive while looking after a sick child can also be called dagpenge even though they are not the same as A-kasse payouts.

People who are employed (rather than self-employed) can find out from their employer whether they have the right to take leave from work to take care of a child for an extended period.

If you are member of a trade union, the collective bargaining agreement (overenskomst in Danish) between your union and you employer will set out the rules that apply in your situation.

Non-union members can only take leave through agreements with their employer, rather than through rules defined in a collective bargaining agreement. As such, you do not have a legal right to take leave from work but can do so via an agreement with your workplace.

If you are currently looking for work and receiving payments through your A-kasse, you should contact the A-kasse.

If you do have the right to take leave to care for your child, a number of criteria will normally have to be fulfilled. Your child must be under 18 years old; the doctor treating them must confirm they expect their illness to last longer than 12 days (less for single parents) and require treatment at a hospital or other facility or equivalent treatment at home.

In order to receive compensation for time of work, you must be off work or work reduced hours as a result of the child’s illness and fulfil the general requirements which would qualify you for parental leave.

Note that these rules for long-term child illness are not the same as the statutory ‘first day off’ which parents have the right to take (either paid or unpaid) if their child is taken ill acutely.

There are also separate rules for loss of income for parents who work less on a more permanent basis, to take care of a child with a disability or a chronic disease. We will write about this in a later article.

How do I apply for payments when off work for over 12 days to look after a sick child?

Before you submit documentation, your employer (or A-kasse) must register your absence via the Virk.dk website. If you are self-employed, you can also register absence on Virk.dk.

It is important to submit documentation and applications as quickly as possible. You can only receive money from the day your absence is registered – in other words, it is not backdated.

Once your employer has registered your absence, you have eight weeks to submit the relevant information and documents. You will receive a notification via your secure digital mail E-boks, which provides you with a link to submit your application.

The doctors who are treating you child (not your GP) will be required to complete documentation detailing the child’s illness and expected treatment time, and where the treatment will take place. They will also describe the child’s care needs and what parents will need to do. It is your responsibility to make sure the documentation is submitted. You can also see the doctors’ form here and submit documents via this link, but remember that your employer must register your absence first.

How much will I be paid?

You can receive a maximum of 4,465 kroner per week (in 2022) pre-tax, and for a maximum of 52 weeks within an 18-month period.

If your trade union ensures a full salary during your absence, your employer can be refunded part of your wages while you are away. They must apply within eight weeks of your return to work.

If you have further questions or are unsure how the rules apply to your specific situation, you can call Udbetaling Danmark, the agency responsible for administration and payment of social welfare support. The relevant contact information can be found here.

Source: Borger.dk

WORKING IN DENMARK

‘Omsorgsdage’: What you need to know about Denmark’s childcare leave days

People who work for an employer in Denmark are also entitled to omsorgsdage or ‘care days’ of leave from work to be with a child or children. No specific reason needs to be given for the leave.

Published: 4 February 2022 14:44 CET
Public sector workers in Denmark -- and some in the private sector -- are entitled to two paid days off work per year to spend time with children.
Public sector workers in Denmark -- and some in the private sector -- are entitled to two paid days off work per year to spend time with children. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Omsorgsdage’, which translates roughly in English as ‘care days’, are days which you are entitled to take paid leave from work to be with a child. They are not the same as statutory annual leave for holiday or vacation.

All mothers and fathers who work in the public sector in Denmark are entitled to take the childcare leave days up to and including the year of their child’s seventh birthday. Two days off are allowed per child per calendar year.

People who work on the private sector will be covered by the contract they have with their employer, or the collective bargaining agreement between their trade union and the organisation to which their employer belongs. They must therefore check their contract or agreement to see whether omsorgsdage are provided.

Public sector

In the public sector, there is no deadline by which you must inform you employer that you intend to take time off with your child. But you should inform them that you intend to use the care days with as much notice as possible.

Your employer is not allowed to demand you provide a reason for taking the days. They are obliged to agree to your request unless it is incompatible with the work you do.

The omsorgsdage can be taken as full or half days off, or even by the hour if your employer agrees to this.

Public sector staff cannot carry over unused omsorgsdage to subsequent years – in other words, they lapse at the end of the calendar year. There are some exceptions to this – days from the year the child is born can be carried forwards, as can days which were not used due to other forms of leave such as parental leave.

READ ALSO: Parental leave in Denmark: What are the new rules and when do they take effect?

People who work part time in the public sector also have the right to take the days off. In such cases, they are reduced in proportion with the number of hours you work.

Private sector

As noted above, people who work on the private sector may also be able to take omsorgsdage if this is stipulated by the contract they have with their employer, or the collective bargaining agreement between their trade union and the organisation to which their employer belongs.

Some collective bargaining agreements give parents the right to take the care leave of absence in a similar fashion to people hired in the public sector.

It should be noted that the omsorgsdage can (but do not have) to be used to care for a child who is sick, but are not the same as the statutory ‘first day off’ which parents have the right to take (either paid or unpaid) if their child is taken ill acutely.

The days can also be used to be with a child while they are getting used to going to kindergarten, and only attending part time (often referred to in Danish as the indkøring period), or when they are starting school. They can also be taken simply to spend some quality time together.

If you are member of a trade union, your union will be able to tell you whether the collective bargaining agreements it has signed give you the right to take paid omsorgsdage.

In addition to leave from work for omsorgsdage (as described in this article) and when children are acutely ill, there are also rules in Denmark relating to long-term care for sick children. These will be addressed in a separate article.

Sources: Borger.dk, 3F

