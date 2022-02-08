Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 February 2022 08:02 CET
Photo by Febiyan on Unsplash

400,000 people took out extra insurance in case of unemployment 

Over 400,000 people in Denmark have taken out an extra insurance to cover costs if they lose their jobs, broadcaster DR reports this morning.

The extra insurance is intended to make up any difference in loss of earnings between the policy holder’s regular salary and the maximum 19,351 kroner per month pre-tax which is paid out through membership of an A-kasse, the membership-based unemployment insurance.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Should I sign up with a Danish union and get unemployment insurance?

The number is up from 210,000 in 2016.

An expert said this evidences an increasing gap between many salaries and dagpenge, the monthly payment provided by A-kasse membership in case of being out of work.

Government to discuss delayed operations with health authorities

The Danish health service will have around 100,000 delayed operations by the end of February, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday afternoon.

“It is necessary bring down waiting times of postponed operations in the health system and resolve delays,” the ministry said in a statement.

The finance and health ministries are to discuss with regional health authorities measures to return waiting times to pre-Covid-19 levels, the ministry said.

Iran slams Denmark and other European countries for ‘harbouring’ separatists

Iran yesterday slammed European countries for refusing to extradite leaders of separatist organisations after a Danish court last week convicted three members of one group of spying on the Islamic republic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also accused Saudi Arabia of funding the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), to which the three convicted Iranians belonged and which Tehran designates a terrorist group, news wire AFP reports.

On Friday, a Danish court convicted the trio of spying on Iran on behalf of Saudi intelligence between 2012 and 2020.

Danish police had in 2018 foiled a plot — believed to be sponsored by Tehran — to assassinate one of the three men. Then Denmark’s counterintelligence forces investigated their activities.

Their sentencing is scheduled for March and they face up to 12 years in prison.

READ ALSO: Danish court convicts Iranian separatist group of spying for Saudi Arabia

Weather: Rainy start on Tuesday but pleasant day could follow

Most people will be waking up to a rainy morning in Denmark today, but the dreary February weather could brighten up later on.

Skies are forecast to clear from the north during the morning, with blue skies and temperatures as mild as 7-8 degrees are forecast in most of the country. A strong wind will settle by late afternoon.

Covid infection curve hits peak in Copenhagen region 

After weeks of high infection numbers, the graph showing the daily number of new infections in the Greater Copenhagen region appears to have peaked, broadcaster DR reports based on health authority data.

Both the capital and its outlying western municipalities are now seeing falling incidences of the virus.

Meanwhile, the western part of Denmark is still seeing increasing infection numbers, especially in rural regions, where it is taking longer to reach a level of immunity in the community that will see the virus decline.

Covid-19 testing capacity now reduced

A schedule for reducing the capacity for rapid antigen testing at privately-operated test centres begins to take effect today. The quick test centres are to be phased out with more emphasis placed on home testing and overall demand lower.

Capacity at the centres is reduced from 500,000 tests to 200,000 tests per day. They will be closed entirely by March 6th. PCR test centres will remain in operation.

READ ALSO: Denmark to close Covid-19 rapid test centres by March

Danish schools to teach about sexual consent

The Danish Family Planning Association – known in Danish as Sex & Samfund – will today begin its annual campaign during which it teaches awareness around sexual health in schools. This year children are to be taught about sexual consent, DR writes.

The NGO said it wants youngsters to be taught about more about consent in general as part of the sex education syllabus in schools.

“This is a term which has a lot of importance and has been given renewed attention because of the new sexual consent law,” the organisation’s project leader Pernille Ane Egebæk told DR.

READ ALSO: Danish parliament passes landmark bill to reform law around rape

Government could save billions of kroner due to high energy prices

The Danish state could save even more than expected because it does not have to pay subsidies to the renewable energy sector. That is because energy companies’ revenues are up as a result of high prices.

The Ministry of Finance previously estimated that up to 2.7 billion kroner of support for wind turbines, solar panels and other forms of sustainable power could be saved, but that figure has now been increased to 4.9 billion kroner, according to information submitted to parliament and reported by news wire Ritzau.

Some political parties have called for the savings to be spent on relief for families who are seeing their heating bills rocket because of the high energy prices.

