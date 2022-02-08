For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 8 February 2022 08:02 CET
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 7 February 2022 07:46 CET
Flags were flown in Denmark this weekend to mark Crown Princess Mary's 50th birthday- Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments