Covid-19: One third of Danish PCR tests positive with daily total back at 50,000

49,798 new cases of the virus were registered on Tuesday with 156,693 tests taken.

That gives a test positivity rate of just under 32 percent, which is the highest seen in Denmark during the pandemic according to broadcaster DR.

The figure of just under 50,000 is at the higher end of the range for daily totals recorded this month, which had fallen to below 40,000 in recent days.

The number of positive cases in circulation may be higher than the PCR test results indicate, however.

According to national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI), only around half of all cases in recent months have actually been detected by PCR testing. That may be in part because many people do not develop symptoms and therefore do not seek a test, according to the agency’s assessment.

The country last week ended almost all Covid-19 restrictions, reducing the demand for a negative Covid-19 test for a valid coronapas (Covid-19 health pass).

The number of patients at Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 is also higher than it has ever been before. The total on Tuesday was 1,315 people. However the number of hospital patients who are being treated for Covid-19 is considerably lower, because the figure also includes patients who are in hospital for other reasons but who have also tested positive for the virus.

39 people in Denmark are currently being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units, with 15 receiving ventilator assistance. Those numbers have approximately halved since the beginning of 2022.

READ ALSO: Has Denmark’s Covid-19 infection curve peaked in Copenhagen region?