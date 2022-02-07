Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Covid infection curve hits peak in Copenhagen region

After weeks of high infection numbers, the graph showing the daily number of new infections in the Greater Copenhagen region appears to have peaked, broadcaster DR reports based on health authority data.

Both the capital and its outlying western municipalities are now seeing falling incidences of the virus.

Meanwhile, the western part of Denmark is still seeing increasing infection numbers, especially in rural regions, where it is taking longer to reach a level of immunity in the community that will see the virus decline.

Covid-19 testing capacity now reduced

A schedule for reducing the capacity for rapid antigen testing at privately-operated test centres begins to take effect today. The quick test centres are to be phased out with more emphasis placed on home testing and overall demand lower.

Capacity at the centres is reduced from 500,000 tests to 200,000 tests per day. They will be closed entirely by March 6th. PCR test centres will remain in operation.

Danish schools to teach about sexual consent

The Danish Family Planning Association – known in Danish as Sex & Samfund – will today begin its annual campaign during which it teaches awareness around sexual health in schools. This year children are to be taught about sexual consent, DR writes.

The NGO said it wants youngsters to be taught about more about consent in general as part of the sex education syllabus in schools.

“This is a term which has a lot of importance and has been given renewed attention because of the new sexual consent law,” the organisation’s project leader Pernille Ane Egebæk told DR.

Government could save billions of kroner due to high energy prices

The Danish state could save even more than expected because it does not have to pay subsidies to the renewable energy sector. That is because energy companies’ revenues are up as a result of high prices.

The Ministry of Finance previously estimated that up to 2.7 billion kroner of support for wind turbines, solar panels and other forms of sustainable power could be saved, but that figure has now been increased to 4.9 billion kroner, according to information submitted to parliament and reported by news wire Ritzau.

Some political parties have called for the savings to be spent on relief for families who are seeing their heating bills rocket because of the high energy prices.