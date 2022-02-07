Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 February 2022 07:46 CET
Flags were flown in Denmark this weekend to mark Crown Princess Mary's 50th birthday-
Flags were flown in Denmark this weekend to mark Crown Princess Mary's 50th birthday- Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Covid infection curve hits peak in Copenhagen region 

After weeks of high infection numbers, the graph showing the daily number of new infections in the Greater Copenhagen region appears to have peaked, broadcaster DR reports based on health authority data.

Both the capital and its outlying western municipalities are now seeing falling incidences of the virus.

Meanwhile, the western part of Denmark is still seeing increasing infection numbers, especially in rural regions, where it is taking longer to reach a level of immunity in the community that will see the virus decline.

Covid-19 testing capacity now reduced

A schedule for reducing the capacity for rapid antigen testing at privately-operated test centres begins to take effect today. The quick test centres are to be phased out with more emphasis placed on home testing and overall demand lower.

Capacity at the centres is reduced from 500,000 tests to 200,000 tests per day. They will be closed entirely by March 6th. PCR test centres will remain in operation.

Danish schools to teach about sexual consent

The Danish Family Planning Association – known in Danish as Sex & Samfund – will today begin its annual campaign during which it teaches awareness around sexual health in schools. This year children are to be taught about sexual consent, DR writes.

The NGO said it wants youngsters to be taught about more about consent in general as part of the sex education syllabus in schools.

“This is a term which has a lot of importance and has been given renewed attention because of the new sexual consent law,” the organisation’s project leader Pernille Ane Egebæk told DR.

Government could save billions of kroner due to high energy prices

The Danish state could save even more than expected because it does not have to pay subsidies to the renewable energy sector. That is because energy companies’ revenues are up as a result of high prices.

The Ministry of Finance previously estimated that up to 2.7 billion kroner of support for wind turbines, solar panels and other forms of sustainable power could be saved, but that figure has now been increased to 4.9 billion kroner, according to information submitted to parliament and reported by news wire Ritzau.

Some political parties have called for the savings to be spent on relief for families who are seeing their heating bills rocket because of the high energy prices.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 4 February 2022 07:51 CET
Aarhus Harbour on February 3rd.
Aarhus Harbour on February 3rd. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Transport minister steps down over CO2 report controversy

The minister for transport Benny Engelbrecht yesterday resigned after meeting parliamentary counterparts over figures relating to CO2 emissions in a government infrastructure plan.

Engelbrecht came under fire over accusations his ministry withheld crucial information relating to the climate impact of major road projects in an agreement that was voted through with the help of other parties in 2021. The issue was first reported by media Ingeniøren.

The minister’s resignation came after the left wing Red Green Alliance party (Enhedslisten) said it no longer had confidence in Engelbrecht.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to announce how Engelbrecht will be replaced – either via a successor or a ministerial reshuffle – later today.

Spy chief’s arrest could be extended

The head of Denmark’s military intelligence, who has been in prison since December accused of leaking confidential documents to the media, will find out today whether he will be released.

The head of intelligence service FE (Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste), Lars Findsen, has pleaded not guilty according to earlier reports. Copenhagen City Court will decide whether his arrest will continue. That is likely to depend on whether he is considered to be at risk of prejudicing the investigation should he be released, broadcaster DR reports.

Findsen took over as head of the service in 2015 but he and two other senior military intelligence officials were suspended in 2020.

Copenhagen Municipality fires mobile food supplier

The city of Copenhagen has ripped up a longstanding contract with the Intervare company, which has delivered food and other goods to elderly and vulnerable people at their homes for a number of years.

The decision was made in light of accusations of social dumping and poor working conditions at the company, which also owns the online supermarket Nemlig.com.

“Unfortunately, Intervare has, despite several warnings, not corrected highly criticisable salary and working conditions. We can’t accept this and are therefore ending our partnership now,” mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen said.

Weather: Friday to be grey and wet

There is little chance of sun today anywhere in Denmark other than Baltic Sea island Bornholm. Heavy grey skies are to herald rain as the day wears on, forecasts predict.

Rain is expected in Jutland this morning with the afternoon drying up, while the east of the country will have wet weather during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be 2-7 degrees Celsius with a moderate to strong westerly wind.

Cloudy and wet weather is also forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

