WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark announces new rules for working from home

New rules for people who work from home in Denmark have been announced following an agreement between a majority of political parties.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:29 CET
New rules announced by the Danish government adjust requirements for businesses to provide equipment for staff who use screens to work from home. Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

The Danish Ministry of Employment announced the new rules in a statement on Monday afternoon after the government and centre-left ally the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) agreed on terms with the opposition Liberal (Venstre), Conservative and Danish People’s parties.

The new rules are particularly important for people who use a screen for working from home.

Employees of companies are allowed to use their own equipment to work from home provided the equipment fulfils certain standards.

If it does not meet the standards set out in the new agreement, employers are obliged to provide the necessary hardware.

Under the outgoing rules, that rule applies for employees who work from home once a week or more.

The new rules relax this, meaning the employer must only provide equipment for staff who work from home or at other fixed places of work at an average of more than two days per week over the course of a month.

The change in rules, expected to take effect at the end of April, allow more flexibility for people who work on their screens at several different locations, the ministry said in the statement.

“I am pleased that we have now found a political and balanced solution which gives both more flexibility and consideration to employees with varying places of work,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

“We are now making the rules for home working more up-to-date so they reflect the labour market of today in which work for certain types of staff can be done at many different places and not just at the office,” he said.

A trade union which counts many office workers among its members slammed the decision to ease requirement on companies who have staff working from home.

“I am simply shaken,” Mads Samsing, the deputy leader of the trade union, HK, said to broadcaster DR.

“In practice, this is exclusively about employers wanting to get off cheaply by pushing their costs over to staff,” Samsing said.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) was more positive.

“We (now) have a sensible and balanced set of rules for home working. It’s a set of rules which is easy to understand,” the organisation’s deputy director Laurits Rønn said to DR.

Hummelgaard said in the ministry statement that the rules would be reviewed again next year.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish conservative parties want to exclude Muslim countries in foreign labour rules

Four Danish conservative parties are expected on Tuesday to present a proposal to ease Denmark’s labour shortage by recruiting workers from abroad. The proposal would exclude nationals from specified Muslim countries.

Published: 25 January 2022 11:38 CET
L-R Pernille Vermund (Nye Borgerlige), Jakob Ellemann-Jensen (Liberal), Rasmus Jarlov (Conservative) and Alex Vanopslagh (Liberal Alliance) speak to media on January 25th on a proposal to change Danish work permit rules.
L-R Pernille Vermund (Nye Borgerlige), Jakob Ellemann-Jensen (Liberal), Rasmus Jarlov (Conservative) and Alex Vanopslagh (Liberal Alliance) speak to media on January 25th on a proposal to change Danish work permit rules. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The proposal includes a reduction of the beløbsgrænse (pay limit), which is a key element in restricting labour immigration under current rules because it requires employers to pay a set salary to staff from non-EU countries for them to meet criteria for a work permit.

The parties – the Conservatives, Liberal Alliance, Liberals and Nye Borgerlige (New Right) – want to reduce the minimum salary requirement but will not extend the accommodation to nationals of Muslim countries in North Africa and the Middle East, broadcaster DR reports.

The latter of the four parties, Nye Borgerlige, which is the furthest to the right and known for its hostility towards Muslims, demanded the clause in return for supporting the proposal, according to DR.

While the proposal will be presented fully on Tuesday, Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh revealed some key details of it in an interview with DR.

“Our proposal is a permanent scheme with a lower pay limit whereby you can come up here and work, but where it will apply to a slightly lower number of countries,” Vanopslagh said on DR’s radio programme Ring til Oppositionen.

The four parties behind the proposal want to reduce the pay limit to 360,000 kroner annually. In ongoing negotiations over the labour shortage, the government has suggested it should be 375,000 kroner. The current amount is 448,000 kroner.

The government has pushed for a temporary two-year reduction to the pay limit, while the conservative parties behind the counter-proposal want it to be permanent.

Where the government’s scheme would be extended to all countries, the counter offer excludes “Muslim countries in North Africa and the Middle East” according to Nye Borgerlige leader Pernille Vermund, who described the proposal in a Facebook post.

Speaking on DR radio, Vanopslagh confirmed first that the four parties had agreed to exclude certain countries from the proposal, and then that the exclusion applied to MENA countries.

“We propose (excluding) a number of countries where we in practice avoid some of the countries where there are generally many people over-represented in our domestic crime statistics,” Vanopslagh said.

The Liberal Alliance leader said that his party’s adoption of the policy was “primarily a result of us being four parties which had to agree. For some parties, it was important that not all countries in the world” were included, he said.

Countries encompassed by the scheme would also have to meet two other criteria – a certain level of in- and outgoing investments with Denmark, and no visa requirements in the Schengen zone for their nationals.

In comments to DR, Vanopslagh appeared to distance himself somewhat from the apparent structuring of the proposal to exclude people from Muslim countries.

Asked if he shared Nye Borgerlige concerns about people from Muslim countries entering Denmark through the pay limit scheme, the Liberal Alliance leader replied “no”.

“The pay limit scheme is set up so that you must still earn 350,000 [360,000, ed.]. I think that most people who can maintain an annual salary of 350,000 kroner are members of the public who behave relatively well in Denmark,” he added.

The Social Democratic government does not currently have a majority for its version of the proposal, with only two parties – the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s Party – in support.

But the government’s finance spokesperson Christian Rabjerg Madsen told DR he expected conservative parties to eventually vote in favour and called the counter-offer which pushes for an exclusion of specified countries “hypocritical”.

“It’s obvious that we have some parties who want to reduce the pay limit scheme just as we do, and they are taking a step in our direction instead of backing our proposal,” Madsen said.

“The reality is they are selling out the needs of Danish businesses because of considerations which are not serious,” he said.

Excluding certain countries from a reduced pay limit would be “bureaucratically heavy to administrate,” he also said.

“It’s important to be aware that it is not refugees or vulnerable groups who need to be protected who would be the beneficiaries of this agreement,” he said.

Naqeeb Khan, a campaigner for fair Danish immigration rules including for foreign workers, called the proposal from the conservative parties “discrimination”. Khan is a board member with the Danish Green Card Association and president with the Green Human Resources campaign group.

“(The proposal to exclude Muslim countries) is institutionalised racism and violation of the Danish constitution which guarantees equality among all human beings with no regard to the colour of one’s skin and their religion,” Khan told The Local via email.

“I would reject any such invitation to the foreign workforce without first reforming broken immigration policies,” he said.

Editor’s note: article updated to include comments from Naqeeb Khan.

