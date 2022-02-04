Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Transport minister steps down over CO2 report controversy

The minister for transport Benny Engelbrecht yesterday resigned after meeting parliamentary counterparts over figures relating to CO2 emissions in a government infrastructure plan.

Engelbrecht came under fire over accusations his ministry withheld crucial information relating to the climate impact of major road projects in an agreement that was voted through with the help of other parties in 2021. The issue was first reported by media Ingeniøren.

The minister’s resignation came after the left wing Red Green Alliance party (Enhedslisten) said it no longer had confidence in Engelbrecht.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to announce how Engelbrecht will be replaced – either via a successor or a ministerial reshuffle – later today.

Spy chief’s arrest could be extended

The head of Denmark’s military intelligence, who has been in prison since December accused of leaking confidential documents to the media, will find out today whether he will be released.

The head of intelligence service FE (Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste), Lars Findsen, has pleaded not guilty according to earlier reports. Copenhagen City Court will decide whether his arrest will continue. That is likely to depend on whether he is considered to be at risk of prejudicing the investigation should he be released, broadcaster DR reports.

Findsen took over as head of the service in 2015 but he and two other senior military intelligence officials were suspended in 2020.

Copenhagen Municipality fires mobile food supplier

The city of Copenhagen has ripped up a longstanding contract with the Intervare company, which has delivered food and other goods to elderly and vulnerable people at their homes for a number of years.

The decision was made in light of accusations of social dumping and poor working conditions at the company, which also owns the online supermarket Nemlig.com.

“Unfortunately, Intervare has, despite several warnings, not corrected highly criticisable salary and working conditions. We can’t accept this and are therefore ending our partnership now,” mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen said.

Weather: Friday to be grey and wet

There is little chance of sun today anywhere in Denmark other than Baltic Sea island Bornholm. Heavy grey skies are to herald rain as the day wears on, forecasts predict.

Rain is expected in Jutland this morning with the afternoon drying up, while the east of the country will have wet weather during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be 2-7 degrees Celsius with a moderate to strong westerly wind.

Cloudy and wet weather is also forecast on Saturday and Sunday.