Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Government to present new plan for media funding

A new budgeting plan for media including national broadcaster DR will be presented today by the minister for culture Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen.

One point of the plan will be to demand streaming services pay 5 percent of their turnover in Denmark as a “cultural contribution”, according to DR.

The government wants to spend the money on production of Danish media content by creating a larger public service pool and increased subsidies funding Danish films.

2021 was a baby boom year for Denmark

Last year was a busier one than usual at Danish maternity wards, DR writes.

All health authorities in Jutland and on Funen, as well as the Greater Copenhagen region, registered a significant increase in births compared to 2020.

Kolding Hospital in southern Jutland is highlighted as an example: Kolding saw 3,622 more babies born in 2021 than in 2020. That increase – 8.4 percent – represents almost a full extra month of births, DR writes.

Transport minister in bother over CO2 report

The minister for transport Benny Engelbrecht will today face questions from parliamentary counterparts over figures relating to CO2 emissions in a government infrastructure plan.

Engelbrecht has been accused of withholding crucial information relating to the climate impact of major road projects in an agreement that was voted through with the help of other parties in 2021.

The issue was first reported by media Ingeniøren.

Verdict expected in trial over planned school shooting

A judgement is expected today in the trial of a man from North Jutland who is suspected of planning a series of shootings at schools across the north and central Jutland regions.

Charges were brought against the man in December. According to the charge sheet, he had already taken several concrete steps towards being able to carry out the shootings including gaining a firearms licence and a permit to store weapons in his home. He then acquired two pistols.

Should he be found guilty, a sentence is also expected to be pronounced today. The man has denied the charges.