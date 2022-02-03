‘One in three’ in Denmark have had Covid-19 since November 2021

Ritzau/The Local
Covid-19 stats

An unrelated file photo of PCR test samples. Danish health authorities estimate just under a third of the country's adult population has contracted Covid-19 since November 2021.
Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark’s State Serum Institute (SSI) estimates that a third of the country’s adult population has had Covid-19 since November 1st last year.

Based on studies of blood from blood donors to ascertain an accurate idea of the spread of the virus throughout the population, SSI arrived at the figure, which is considered to be an important metric in projecting the current spread of the virus.

The percentage should be considered an estimate, the infectious disease agency said in a statement.

“We need to know the total number of people who have been infected and are therefore immune to better predict how the epidemic will develop in the coming period,” SSI director Henrik Ullum said in a press statement.

The agency used the number of positive recorded PCR tests as well as donor blood to reach the estimate, which is 32 percent of the adult population.

“32 percent of the healthy adult population between the ages of 18 and 72 have been infected (with Covid-19) between November 1st last year and January 28th this year,” SSI said in the statement.

