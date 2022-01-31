Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

<p><strong>Bars and pubs can stay open until midnight</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Covid-19 restrictions requiring licensed businesses such as bars to close at 11pm no longer apply from today. With general Covid restrictions <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220126/denmark-confirms-plan-to-lift-covid-19-restrictions-on-february-1st/">scheduled to be lifted tomorrow</a>, the government decided to bring forward the end of the restrictions on bars by a few hours, broadcaster <a href="https://dr.peytzmail.com/c/fha/jqxjdz/lzwcgf/-/1637435553?t=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dr.dk%2Fnyheder%2Fseneste%2Fbarer-og-vaertshuse-kan-droppe-nogle-restriktioner-allerede-mandag-aften" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> reports.</p><p>The decision was made to avoid a situation in which bars would have had to close at 11pm today, only to open again an hour later following the cut-off point for the outgoing restrictions.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>Alcohol may also be sold after 10pm from today, including in stores.</p><p><strong>Water levels falling after storm Malik</strong></p><p>High water levels have affected several areas of the country after Storm Malik made its presence felt over the weekend. Insurance companies are registering a high number of claims according to DR.</p><p>The good news is that the high water is receding quickly, DMI meteorologist Martin Lindberg told news wire Ritzau.</p><p>High water levels were most severe on the north coasts of Funen and Zealand as well as around the Isefjord, Holbæk Fjord and Roskilde Fjord areas.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220130/oresund-and-great-belt-bridges-in-denmark-reopen-as-storm-winds-abate/">Øresund and Great Belt bridges in Denmark reopen as storm winds abate</a></strong></p><p><strong>Power cuts affecting parts of Denmark</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Another lingering effect of the weekend’s storm is a lack of power in parts of the country.</p><p>Morning commuters may have noticed outages at traffic lights and bus information screens. Street lights and individual homes and businesses have also been affected.</p><p>A layer of salt left on electricity components by the storm is to blame for the outages, DR writes.</p><p>A spokesperson from energy company N1 told the broadcaster that the company was working to restore connections, while rain could alleviate the situation by washing away the troublesome salt.</p><p><strong>Weather to be calm on Monday</strong></p><p>After the roaring high winds and lashing rain of the weekend, things are off to a more serene start today.</p><p>Most of the country will remain dry, although Jutland could see some showers this afternoon.</p><p>The sun could make an appearance through the winter clouds over Zealand, while there wil be a mild wind and temperatures of around 2 degrees Celsius.</p>
Member comments