Covid-19: Over 1,000 Danish hospital patients have coronavirus

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said on Monday that 255 people with Covid-19 had been admitted to hospitals during the previous day.

Once discharges from hospital treatment are subtracted, the overall figure for people with Covid-19 in Danish hospitals now stands at 1,028.

The number of Covid-19 hospital patients has not exceeded 1,000 at any previous time during the pandemic. The previous high figure, from January 4th 2021, was 964.

However, the four-figure total is less concerning than it appears on the surface because of the large number of patients who have Covid-19 but are being treated in hospital for other reasons.

According to SSI figures, 238 of the 1,028 inpatients with Covid-19 are admitted at psychiatric departments.

The number of patients in intensive care is falling, meanwhile. As of Monday, 23 people are in ICU treatment due to Covid-19 with 15 of those receiving ventilator assistance.

A further 29,084 cases of Covid-19 were registered by SSI on Monday. That is a lower figure than that seen on most days last week, when it was generally over 40,000 and sometimes 50,000 new positive tests.

However, Sunday saw a much lower number of PCR tests – 127,938 tests – administered compared to usual. That is likely to be because of the temporary closure of test centres and people choosing to stay at home due to Storm Malik, news wire Ritzau reported.

