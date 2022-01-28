Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Opposition parties want to scrap travel rules

The Liberal and Conservative parties have called for Covid-19 rules for travel to Denmark to be scrapped, arguing they could damage tourism.

Domestic restrictions are to be scrapped from next week, but the Epidemic Commission has advised the government to retain entry testing and quarantine rules into next month. The government is yet to announce its decision on travel restrictions but has asked the other parties to put forward their views.

“We in the Liberals believe that the remaining entry rules should be removed. We do so based on it hitting the tourism sector very hard and hitting our airports very hard,” Liberal tourism spokesperson Anni Mathiesen told news wire Ritzau.

Ministry announces commission for minority women

A commission is to investigate honour-related social control in minority communities in Denmark, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has announced in a statement.

The commission will be asked to make recommendations on how women from minority backgrounds can be given equal freedoms to those with Danish ethnic heritage.

Women and girls who “live an everyday life in which their rights and freedoms are limited and the family’s honour is put first” are the focus of the commission, according to the ministry statement.

The commission includes men and women of minority backgrounds and is chaired by Social Democratic mayor of Holbæk Christina Krzyrosiak Hansen.

Dead whale from Kolding to be autopsied in public

A dead North Sea beaked whale which was removed from Kolding Fjord earlier this week is to be autopsied.

The autopsy is to take place at the city’s harbour and will be open to the public. Researchers from several universities as well as the Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet (Fishing and Maritime Museum) in Esbjerg.

An official from the museum said the whale had been sick before stranding in the harbour, according to broadcaster DR.

Denmark to pull troops out of Mali after junta demands



Denmark announced yesterday it would withdraw a newly deployed contingent of 100 troops from Mali after repeated demands, which Copenhagen denounced as a “political game” by the military junta.

The Danish soldiers arrived in Mali earlier this month to join European special forces supporting Bamako’s anti-jihadist operations. The junta, which came to power in a coup in August 2020, first asked Denmark to withdraw the forces on Monday, following a deployment it said had been undertaken without consent.

“The coup generals sent out a public statement reiterating that Denmark is not welcome in Mali,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

“Of course we do not accept that. That is why we have also decided… to bring our forces home,” he told a press conference.

“We are there at the invitation of Mali. The coup generals, in a dirty political game, have withdrawn that invitation.

“Unfortunately, it is a game we see because they do not want a quick way back to democracy,” Kofod added.