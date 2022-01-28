Storm Malik to buffer Denmark on windy weekend

Northern and western parts of the country are expected to see the worst of the storm, but strong winds will also be felt in the east on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have pressed the warning button for a storm. That applies to the northwestern part of the country to start with, but these warnings will be updated on an ongoing basis and it is possible they will also apply to other parts of the country,” Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told news wire Ritzau.

The time at which the strongest winds will be felt will vary depending in location in Denmark, but DMI expects the storm to peak between Saturday afternoon and early on Sunday morning.

“But when the wind will culminate is going to vary between regions,” Eriksen said.

Northwestern parts of the country could see wind speeds up to 33-35 metres per second, which is classed as hurricane strength.

That is strong enough to blow tiles from roofs, snap large branches, fall trees and cause rail line blockages.

It may also result in bridges being closed, Eriksen said.

In addition to strong winds, DMI is also likely to issues warnings for high water levels during the weekend, the meteorologist said.

“We are quite sure that problems with high water could occur, including at the Wadden Sea (Vadehavet) and inland waterways. So you should be aware of this if you live in the affected areas,” he said.

The wind is expected to decline later on Sunday according to DMI.

The forthcoming stormy weather is a result of a strong low pressure system moving eastwards across the central part of Scandinavia.

Before storm Malik arrives, the weather on Friday will be clear and sunny in many areas, with wind increasing during the day. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be 2-6 degrees Celsius.