Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Conservative parties want more international labour in Denmark but want to exclude Muslim countries

Four conservative Danish parties – the Conservatives, Liberal Alliance, Liberals and Nye Borgerlige (New Right) will today present their proposal to ease Denmark’s labour shortage by recruiting workers from abroad.

The proposal includes a reduction of the beløbsgrænse (pay limit), a key element in restricting labour immigration under current rules by requiring employers pay a set (high) salary to staff from non-EU countries, for them to meet criteria for a work permit.

The parties want to reduce this limit but will not extend the accommodation to nationals of “Muslim countries in North Africa and the Middle East”, broadcaster DR writes.

The latter of the four parties, Nye Borgerlige, which is the furthest to the right and known for its hostility towards Muslims, demanded the clause in return for supporting the proposal, according to DR.

Government to present ‘plan of action’ against racism

The government will today hold a briefing to present a “plan of action” against antisemitism, which was announced by the Ministry of Justice in a statement this morning.

The action plan will be formed in dialogue with community organisation the Jewish Community in Denmark (Det Jødiske Samfund), with the briefing to take place at the organisation’s offices in Copenhagen.

The justice ministry yesterday also announced a plan of action aimed at tackling racism in Denmark.

Denmark found to be one of world’s least corrupt countries

The annual Transparency International index of global corruption was published this morning. Denmark was placed at the top of the list over the least corrupt countries in the world.

New Zealand and Finland share with Denmark the desirable position as the world’s least corrupt country.

In an additional feature to previous years, the 2022 index looks at which countries have become more – and less – corruption plagued over the last decade.

Union board to hold meeting after allegations against director

Trade union 3F has called 88 members of its board to a meeting following a report last weekend by newspaper BT that chairperson Per Christensen led a “double life” with different partners over a number of years, and misused his position to cover his tracks in some cases.

The agenda for the meeting is whether the union still has confidence in its chairperson, broadcaster DR reports.

Mali demands Denmark ‘immediately’ withdraw its forces

Mali’s military government on Monday called on Denmark to “immediately” withdraw its roughly 100 recently arrived contingent of special forces troops deployed in the troubled Sahel country, news wire AFP reports.

The junta, which came to power in a coup in August 2020, said in a statement on state TV and published on social media that “this deployment was undertaken without consent”.

The contingent of around 90 Danish soldiers arrived in Mali to join European special forces supporting the country’s anti-jihadist operations earlier this month, Denmark’s military said at the time.

The Danish foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was “working intensely to bring more clarity to the situation” and was “in contact with the Malian transitional government”.