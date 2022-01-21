Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Plan for Covid-19 restrictions expected next week

The government will on Wednesday next week present a plan for which Covid-19 restrictions it plans to lift or extend beyond the end of January, news wire Ritzau reports.

Current restrictions are scheduled to expire on January 31st.

Any changes are likely to be based on recommendations made by the Epidemic Commission, the government’s independent advisory board for restrictions used during the pandemic.

The Commission is also to consider whether to extend the current status of Covid-19 as a “critical threat” to society, with the classification scheduled to expire on January 5th.

The definition is important because it impacts the ability of the government to introduce restrictions aimed at curbing spread of the virus.

Number of new Covid admissions to ICUs halved

The number of people in Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 is higher than it was at the beginning of this month, but the number of new admissions to intensive care due to the virus has halved since January 1st, new data shows.

The second full week of 2022 saw 24 new admissions to intensive wards compared to 42 and 47 in the last two weeks of 2021.

A report from the State Serum Institute yesterday stated that the risk of hospitalisation is around 36 percent lower with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 compared to the Delta variant.

Sweden’s Covid-19 entry test rule lifted

As reported earlier this week, Sweden is scrapping the Covid test requirement for foreign visitors from some countries, including Denmark, in favour of the vaccine pass rules that applied before the turn of the year.

The rule change takes effect today.

The entry rules that applied prior to December 28th will now be brought back, meaning that adult foreign citizens (with certain exceptions) travelling to Sweden from EU/EEA countries, including the Nordics, will have to show either the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate (a coronapas for people from Denmark) or a valid equivalent.

All the details are included in this report.

Norwegian cargo ship sinks off Danish coast

A Norwegian cargo ship that got into trouble around 11 nautical miles off the Zealand coast near Gilleleje last night sunk after its crew was rescued, broadcaster DR and other media reported.

The ship sunk at around 1:30am after issuing a mayday call due to tilting in the water. Its five crew members were rescued by helicopter and taken to Sweden.