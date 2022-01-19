Over 38,000 new Covid-19 cases registered in Denmark

Covid-19 stats

An information sign for face masks at Danish rail stations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Nordic country registered almost 39,000 new cases on January 19th 2022, a new record.
An information sign for face masks at Danish rail stations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Nordic country registered almost 39,000 new cases on January 19th 2022, a new record. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
A total of 38,759 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Denmark on Wednesday, setting another hitherto record for the pandemic.

The figure is almost 10,000 more than the record as it stood just two days ago and more than 5,000 over the figure from Tuesday, which was the existing record.

224,485 PCR tests were taken during the last day, meaning the test positivity rate was 17.27 percent or around one in six tests.

The total number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Denmark is now 821, 11 more than on Tuesday. This number can include Covid positive people who are receiving hospital treatment for conditions other than Covid.

50 people are admitted to intensive care due to Covid-19, with 30 of them receiving ventilator treatment. Those numbers remain stable this week and have fallen slightly since late December.

“As long as the number of hospitalised patients does not increase – and especially the number of patients in intensive care, which is a reflection of how sick the patients are getting – then you have to say that transmission is present throughout the community but does not give rise to the population becoming terribly ill,” Christian Wamberg, the head doctor at the intensive care unit at Copenhagen’s Bispebjerg Hospital, told news wire Ritzau.

“That is probably due to the vaccines and that the (Omicron variant) is not as dangerous,” Wamberg said.

Around 3.4 million people in Denmark – just under 60 percent of the population – has so far received a Covid-19 booster vaccination.

READ ALSO: Sweden scraps negative Covid test for travellers from Denmark

