Politicians to hold talks over high energy prices

The rocketing costs of energy are becoming an increasingly important talking point and political parties will begin negotiations on the issue today, broadcaster DR writes.

Both electricity and petrol have increased significantly in price making everyday living costs in Denmark notably higher.

Minister for Climate and Energy Dan Jørgensen has invited representatives from other parties to initial talks about the high energy prices prior to negotiations over potential measures.

The government takes the issue “very seriously”, the minister told DR in a written statement, but no specific plan for a response has yet been outlined.

Prime minister touts easing of Covid restrictions due to falling number of ICU patients

Denmark yesterday registered a record number of new Covid-19 infections in a day. In spite of this, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the country could be in a position to consider easing the current restrictions. That is because the number of patients in intensive care because of disease caused by Covid is falling. The number of patients in hospital who have Covid (not just ICU patients) has also been stable in recent weeks.

The number of infections and number of hospitalised patients are not as closely correlated as they “once were”, Frederiksen said in an interview with newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“Of course we are at a place and in a situation where we must re-evaluate not only the current restrictions, of which there are not many remaining, but how we manage the situation in its entirety. That’s certainly what we’re doing in the government now,” she said.

Danish tennis star playing opening match at Australian Open

Denmark’s number one tennis player Clara Tauson is playing her first match at this year’s Australian Open in Melbourne as I write (and is level in the first set).

Tauson is playing against world number 97 Astra Sharma in the first round. The best male Danish player, Holger Rune, is already out of the tournament having lost on Monday.

Melbourne is the scene of the greatest moment in Danish tennis history, when Caroline Wozniacki became the only Dane to win a Grand Slam tournament in 2018.

Weather: Tuesday to be dry and sunny

After some stormy winds in the earlier hours, Monday’s weather was crisp with crystal clear sun and a long golden hour in the late afternoon.

The wind has now settled, with a light to moderate westerly wind forecast today. The sun will still be present, especially in Jutland, though Zealand can expect a cloudy afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius according to forecasts. The western part of the country is also more likely to see the better end of the scale here.