Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Schools say they could be forced to close due to staff absence

Schools have raised alarm over difficulties filling their teaching rotas because of the number of staff who are off sick, primarily because of Covid-19. That includes teachers who test positive for the virus as well as those who have to isolate due to being close contacts.

Merging classes and loaning staff from other schools are among measures taken by school administrators to tackle the problem, as well as a shortening of the school day in some areas, broadcaster DR writes.

But some schools could find themselves forced to close if these measures do not stretch far enough, according to the report.

Drivers urged to dial 112 for motorway breakdowns

If you are unfortunate enough to break down or suffer a flat tyre on the motorway, you should call the Danish emergency number 112 and await assistance, according to advice issued in a new campaign from the Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet).

The agency wants to prevent drivers from pushing their cars on to the hard shoulder of the road — and thereby putting themselves in increased danger — instead of calling 112. According to an estimate, 500 to 1,000 motorists each year break down on motorways without calling 112.

Denmark won’t send official representative to Beijing games

Denmark said on Friday evening that it would not send any official representative to the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the human rights situation in China.

“The government has decided that we will not take part in the Winter Olympics in China… It is no secret that we, in Denmark, are very concerned by the human rights situation in China,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told news wire AFP in a statement.

Danish athletes will however compete in the games to start next month.

Ex-minister denies sharing state secrets

Former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen on Friday said he was being investigated for allegedly divulging state secrets, claims he denied.

Frederiksen, who served as minister from 2016 to 2019, said in a statement shared by his Liberal Party that he was suspected of “violating the limits of my freedom of expression”, AFP reports.

He referred to a section of the penal code which states that “any person who discloses or imparts any information on secret negotiations, deliberations or resolutions of the state or its rights in relation to foreign states, or which has reference to substantial economic interests… in relation to foreign countries” can be jailed for up to 12 years.

Storm-strength winds buffer country

A strong wind from the northwest can be felt across much of Denmark today. Gusts of up to 29 metres per second – storm strength – were recorded this morning, DR writes.

North facing coasts on Funen and Zealand are most affected.

Trees were snapped by the winds in Copenhagen and the Great Belt Bridge was closed off for tall vehicles earlier this morning.