Queen Margrethe to celebrate 50th jubilee



Denmark today celebrates 50 years of Queen Margrethe II, who came to power in 1972

amid waning support for the royals but who is now beloved for her unifying presence.

At 81 years old, the Queen, with her trademark white-haired bun, is now the second longest-serving monarch in Danish history.

In her five decades at the helm of the throne, she has sidestepped scandal and helped to modernise the institution, making the Danish royal family one of the most popular in the world.

Among her many regular public appearances, the Queen’s New Year’s Eve speech is a cornerstone of Danish annual traditions.

Opposition wants talks over high energy prices

The leader of the opposition Liberal party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, has urged the government to call negotiations over high energy prices which could see hefty bills for many households across Denmark.

Ellemann-Jensen has sent a letter to Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen requesting the talks, news wire Ritzau reports.

“A lot of people are now seeing dramatic price increases on heating and electricity which unfortunately make it much more expensive to be a Dane,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

To state the obvious: high prices also apply if you are not Danish and live in Denmark, despite the Liberal leader’s choice of phrasing.

“This is a problem we must take seriously and we should start by looking at our electricity taxes, which are too high,” he added.

Danish skiing tourists escape unharmed after accident in Norway

Around 200 tourists from Denmark were last night involved in an road accident in the Gol municipality in Norway.

No injuries were sustained in the accident, Norwegian news wire NTB reported.

Two lorries, three busses and a minibus were involved in the accident although the cause is currently unclear, Norwegian newspaper VG reports.

Windy day forecast to bring some sun

A strong northwesterly wind this morning is likely to ease off into the afternoon. Some clear skies, visible from the beginning of the day, are expected to persist until later, providing a bright start to the weekend.

Temperatures are a relatively mild 4-8 degrees Celsius.