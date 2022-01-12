What changes could Denmark make to Covid-19 restrictions by end of January?

The independent expert commission makes recommendations to the government over ongoing management of the pandemic.

Parliament’s Epidemic Committee – not to be confused with the Commission – was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether and when to ease some of the current Covid-19 restrictions, including the closure of cinemas and theatres and limits on nightlife.

The Committee includes representatives from each of parliament’s political parties. It must not oppose new restrictions in order for them to come into effect.

Current restrictions on the cultural sector are scheduled to expire on Sunday.

Broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday that the Commission has advised that current restrictions on nightlife and licensed premises, which came into effect on December 19th, remain in place until January 31st.

That means sales of alcohol at bars, restaurants and other licensed establishments will remain banned after 10pm, with bars required to close by 11pm. A general shutdown applies to nightclubs.

General sales of alcohol are banned between 10pm and 5am.

The Commission has recommended the easing of some restrictions in other areas, meanwhile.

Concert halls, theatres, cinemas and museums could be allowed to open from January 16th, should the recommendations be adopted. Capacity limits and coronapas and face mask rules would apply.

Capacity rules at churches and other places of worship could also be lifted.

The final decision lies with the politicians on the Committee.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday that the government sought to “open as much as possible in the cultural sector as soon as possible”.

The government has called a briefing for 6pm on Wednesday after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her administration “intends to follow the recommendations” of the Commission, broadcaster DR reported.

READ ALSO: What are Denmark’s current face mask rules?