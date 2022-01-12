Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Epidemic Committee to discuss restrictions again

Parliament’s Epidemic Committee will today meet to discuss whether and when to ease some of the current Covid-19 restrictions, including the closure of cinemas and theatres and limits on nightlife.

The current restrictions on the cultural sector are scheduled to expire on Sunday. The advisory Epidemic Commission is expected to make a recommendation on whether to extend them.

A final decision on whether to extend is likely to be made by this afternoon.

Danish public now less concerned about Covid-19, researchers find

Aarhus University’s HOPE Project, which has followed public attitudes and behaviours in response to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic, has found that people in Denmark have become less concerned over certain aspects of it, broadcaster DR writes.

New data from the project shows people in Denmark to be less worried about high infection numbers provided that hospitals are not overburdened.

That runs in parallel with relative control over the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in recent weeks, as the number of community infections as shot up.

Electricity bills could go up by 30 percent in ‘normal’ households

The interest organisation for Denmark’s energy industry, Dansk Energi, has told broadcaster DR that nost normal households can expect electricity bills to be 30 percent higher this year than last.

“We have extremely high prices for both electricity in gas in Denmark and the rest of Europe, and this difference from very low prices to very high prices is very big, and we will all notice it,” the organisation’s director Lars Aagaard said.

Denmark’s car dealerships feel effect of shortages

Lockdowns and material and equipment shortages have been blamed for the worst year for car sales in Denmark since 2013, news wore Ritzau writes.

2021 saw 186,604 new cars leave Danish forecourts, the lowest number since 2013. The figure is 6.2 percent and 17 percent lower than 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The auto industry has previously been reported to have been affected by a shortage of raw materials used to make some car components.