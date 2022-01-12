Denmark hits Covid-19 milestone with one million infections since start of pandemic

In total, 1,000,009 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Denmark since the beginning of the global pandemic. The Nordic country has a population of just over 5,800,000.

The milestone could be seen as the country’s infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) updated its daily total for new infections on Wednesday.

If repeat infections are included (when a person has had Covid twice or more), the total count is 1,030,638.

Infections remain at a high rate in early January 2022, with 24,343 new cases recorded on Wednesday.

The highest number of infections in a day throughout the pandemic was 28,283, registered on January 5th this year.

SSI and the Danish Health Authority reported the country’s first case of the coronavirus February 27th 2020.

“We must expect to see more cases in the coming days and weeks,” the health authority said in a statement at the time.

A national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen within weeks, on March 11th 2020, and the country went through a second lockdown during the following winter and has experienced long periods with varying forms of restrictions.

Over 56 million PCR tests and 57 million antigen tests for Covid-19 have been conducted since January 2020, according to SSI data.

3,433 people in Denmark have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines have meanwhile been administered since December 2020, when the Danish vaccination programme commenced.

Pandemic researcher Professor Lone Simonsen of Roskilde University told broadcaster DR on Tuesday that the current wave of the virus, driven by the Omicron variant, could be the last phase in which Covid-19 infections constitute a pandemic.

“We will now have an almighty wave of Omicron, which will trickle down in February or March. After that the spring and summer will come when we are used to things going much better with the virus,” Simonsen said.

“After that it will be autumn and at that point I think we will be finished with the pandemic phase,” she said.

