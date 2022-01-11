Covid-19: Denmark’s daily infection number back over 20,000

Covid-19 stats

Denmark's daily total of new Covid-19 cases exceeded 20,000 on January 11th for the first time in six days.
Denmark's daily total of new Covid-19 cases exceeded 20,000 on January 11th for the first time in six days. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix
A further 22,396 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were registered by Denmark’s State Serum Insitute on Tuesday.

The latest daily total for new cases of the coronavirus is the highest since January 5th, and is also the first time the total has exceeded 20,000 since that day.

The 22,396 new cases were detected among 184,204 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 12.2 percent according to The Local’s calculation.

After the middle of last week saw several days with infection numbers between 25,000 and 28,000, the highest Denmark has seen throughout the pandemic, the daily total dropped just before the end of the week.

Monday’s update showed that 14,414 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Denmark during the preceding day. It was also under 20,000 on Saturday and Sunday.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Has the Omicron Covid-19 wave peaked in Denmark?

As of Tuesday morning, 754 people were admitted to hospitals in Denmark with Covid-19. That is 23 fewer than on Monday.

The total for hospital patients includes patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, but are in hospital for other reasons.

Member comments

