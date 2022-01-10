Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

<p><strong>Politicians to consider new coronapas rules</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Parliament’s Epidemic Committee will today meet to decide whether to green-light changes to coronapas rules <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220106/denmark-considers-reducing-covid-19-health-pass-vaccine-validity/">first requested by the government last week.</a></p><p>The government wants to reduce the validity period for the Covid-19 health pass to five months after both the second vaccine dose (currently seven months) and previous infection (currently six months).</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>The rule change is likely to be approved with a majority of parties already having confirmed they support it.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220106/what-are-denmarks-current-coronapas-rules/">What are Denmark’s current coronapas rules?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Soldiers back on border control duty</strong></p><p>Denmark’s military will today return to border control duties on the border with Germany, broadcaster <a href="https://dr.peytzmail.com/c/oxw/zmtvgb/lzwcgf/-/4104456819?t=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dr.dk%2Fnyheder%2Fseneste%2Fforsvaret-maa-droppe-graensebevogtning-midlertidigt-hjaelpe-med-test-og">DR</a> writes.</p><p>Police in South Jutland are usually assisted by the military in undertaking Denmark’s <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211018/denmark-extends-border-controls-into-2022/">longstanding temporary checks at the border</a> with Germany, but the soldiers were recently redeployed to assisted at Covid-19 vaccination centres.</p><p><strong>19,248 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday</strong></p><p>The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, dais on Sunday that 19,248 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded over the previous day.</p><p>That total is higher than on Saturday, when under 13,000 new cases of the virus were registered, but still some way short of the 25,000-28,000 cases registered on several days last week.</p><p>The test positivity rate on Sunday was 9.14 percent, which also represents a drop cpompared to earlier in January.</p><p>723 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 (including people admitted for other reasons who have tested positive for the virus).</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220108/in-numbers-has-the-omicron-covid-19-wave-peaked-in-denmark/">IN NUMBERS: Has the Omicron Covid-19 wave peaked in Denmark?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Inflation decreased slightly at end of 2021</strong></p><p>Inflation fell by 0.3 percent between November and December last year and is now at 3.1 percent.</p><p>Despite the slight drop, the inflation rate is still high and price increases are at their highest level since 2012, DR writes.</p><p>“It is likely that increasing inflation and record strain (shortages) on the labour market will drive up wages, thereby sustaining inflation,” Nykredit senior economist Palle Sørensen told the broadcaster.</p>
