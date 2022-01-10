Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Politicians to consider new coronapas rules

Parliament’s Epidemic Committee will today meet to decide whether to green-light changes to coronapas rules first requested by the government last week.

The government wants to reduce the validity period for the Covid-19 health pass to five months after both the second vaccine dose (currently seven months) and previous infection (currently six months).

The rule change is likely to be approved with a majority of parties already having confirmed they support it.

Soldiers back on border control duty

Denmark’s military will today return to border control duties on the border with Germany, broadcaster DR writes.

Police in South Jutland are usually assisted by the military in undertaking Denmark’s longstanding temporary checks at the border with Germany, but the soldiers were recently redeployed to assisted at Covid-19 vaccination centres.

19,248 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, dais on Sunday that 19,248 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded over the previous day.

That total is higher than on Saturday, when under 13,000 new cases of the virus were registered, but still some way short of the 25,000-28,000 cases registered on several days last week.

The test positivity rate on Sunday was 9.14 percent, which also represents a drop cpompared to earlier in January.

723 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 (including people admitted for other reasons who have tested positive for the virus).

Inflation decreased slightly at end of 2021

Inflation fell by 0.3 percent between November and December last year and is now at 3.1 percent.

Despite the slight drop, the inflation rate is still high and price increases are at their highest level since 2012, DR writes.

“It is likely that increasing inflation and record strain (shortages) on the labour market will drive up wages, thereby sustaining inflation,” Nykredit senior economist Palle Sørensen told the broadcaster.