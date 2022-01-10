Denmark registers 14,000 new Covid-19 cases

The figure, from the national agency State Serum Institute, come from 133,446 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 11.48 percent.

The positivity is close to higher values for the measure recorded in late December and early January as Denmark saw surge in daily case totals with the virus.

However, recently days have seen the number of new infections each day somewhat lower than last week, when the figure hit between 25,000-28,000 on consecutive days.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Has the Omicron Covid-19 wave peaked in Denmark?

156 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in Denmark during the last day. Once discharges are taken into account, the total figure for hospitalised patients with Covid-19 rose by 54 to 777.

Despite the increase in the national total, staff at Bispebjerg Hospital’s UCI ward are able to cope with the current high work load due to Covid patients, senior medical consultant Christian Wamberg at the hospital’s ICU unit told news wire Ritzau.

“We can certainly treat the patients we have and do it in the way we want treat them, and give everyone good treatment,” Wamberg said.

The senior medic also noted that very high infection numbers in recent weeks had not resulted in rocketing patient numbers at hospitals including at ICUs.

“Despite high infection numbers, the curve (of hospitalisations) is only slowly rising, which suggests we won’t end in a horror scenario,” he said.

The increase by 54 to the national patient total on Monday could be due to the fact that fewer patients are discharged on weekends, he also noted.

It should be noted that the total for hospital patients includes patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, but are in hospital for other reasons.

READ ALSO: What are Denmark’s current face mask rules?