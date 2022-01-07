What are Denmark’s current face mask rules?

While authorities are currently considering tightening rules relating to the validity period of the Covid-19 health pass, the coronapas, face mask rules are set to remain unchanged for the forthcoming period.

Denmark’s official Covid-19 guidance website, coronasmitte.dk, was updated in January 5th in line with current face mask rules and guidelines.

Face masks must be worn on public transport including buses, trains, light rail, Metro, ferries and taxis. Tourist buses are not exempted and the rule also applies on domestic flights. Mask must also be worn at transport terminals such as bus stops, rail stations and airports.

In shops and stores, face masks must be worn by customers. This also applies for customer-facing businesses in the service sector such as hairdressers, tattoo parlours, beauty and massage clinics, solariums (if staffed), driving schools and driving test centres.

Staff on public transport and in retail and services can be exempted from face mask rules if they have a valid coronapas.

It is likewise mandatory to wear a face mask at at bars, restaurants, cafes and other businesses with a licence to serve alcohol, and at takeaway businesses. Guests may take masks off when sitting down. Nightclubs are currently closed.

Masks must also be worn in the social and health care sector, though a number of exemptions can apply. Visitors must generally wear mask if they are over 12 years old, while residents and other users of health and social facilities are not required to wear the masks, and rules do not apply in residents’ rooms. At hospitals, visitors and outpatients must wear masks.

At places of worship, face masks must be worn for normal religious services as well as marriages, funeral, christenings and other religious rites, apart from when participants are sitting down. They must be worn in all areas of the places of worship (for example, in function rooms).

Parents and visitors at schools and childcare facilities must wear face masks or visors indoors. Staff may wear visors if they so choose.

Face masks are meanwhile required for visitors, as well as students and staff at universities, language schools and other vocational and further education institutions. This only applies when moving through common areas, however, and not during classes or exams.

Hotels, as well as hostels, require guests to wear face masks when in common areas such as lobbies. At gyms, they must be worn when not working out.

Face masks must also be worn by members of the public at municipal and state administrative locations such as citizens’ service (borgerservice) desks and at ministries. Staff must wear masks if they are in public-facing roles.

In addition to the above requirements, Danish authorities also recommend face masks in a number of situations. These include when leaving isolation in order to attend a Covid test or medical appointment; in large gatherings such as demonstrations, particularly inside; if you are in an at-risk group for serious illness with Covid-19 or are not fully vaccinated; or if you are visiting someone in a risk group who is not fully vaccinated.

Some exemptions to the face mask rules apply. Children under the age of 12 do not have to wear them and exemptions can be given for certain physical or mental health conditions which make it difficult to wear a mask or visor. It may also be removed if needed to comfort a person who may be afraid of a mask or visor or needs to see the comforting person’s face.

