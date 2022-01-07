Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

<p><strong>Trial scheme enables queuing for Covid-19 vaccine and test at same time</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Private contractor Carelink is today launching a trial in which members of the public can take a Covid-19 test at the same time as receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus.</p><p>The company is to try out the extra queue at its centre in Kolding, with the aim of making it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>It is hoped the convenience of “killing two birds with one stone” will encourage people to get vaccinations and boosters.</p><p>“They can get a rapid test and a vaccination at the same time,” the company’s director Brian Rosenberg told broadcaster DR.</p><p><strong>House sales in ‘extraordinary’ 2020 were eclipsed in 2021</strong></p><p>Although 2020 was dubbed an “extraordinary” year for house sales and prices due to factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but even higher numbers of sales were posted in 2021, according to real estate site Boligsiden.</p><p>112,782 homes were sold last year, a five percent increase on 2020. The number is also the highest since 2005, Boligsiden said in a press release.</p><p>Apartments, houses and villas all saw an increase in sales compared to 2020, although fewer summer houses or holiday homes were sold.</p><p><strong>Unemployment at lowest level for 13 years</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The increased number of people in full time work, amid a national labour shortage, has pushed unemployment to a new record-low level.</p><p>Unemployment fell from October to November 2021 by 6,900 to 80,600 persons, according to Statistics Denmark data.</p><p>As such, 2.8 percent of Denmark’s workforce was out of employment in November, the lowest percentage since 2008.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20220106/more-foreign-nationals-have-full-time-jobs-in-denmark-than-ever-before/">More foreign nationals have full time jobs in Denmark than ever before</a></strong></p><p><strong>Denmark frees three Africa piracy suspects and holds one</strong></p><p>Three suspected pirates held by the Danish navy after a shootout off the Nigerian coast will not be prosecuted in Denmark, but a fourth, who was injured, remains under investigation, officials said yesterday.</p><p>All four men, of unknown nationality, were arrested in the Gulf of Guinea in late November after an exchange of fire with a Danish navy ship, the Esbern Snare.</p><p>The three had been detained on a Danish navy vessel while the fourth suspect was injured in the shootout and had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Ghana, but has now been taken to Denmark where he remains under investigation, officials said.</p>
