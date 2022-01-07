Denmark registers drop in new Covid-19 cases and positivity rate

The number of new infections is therefore lower than in preceding days this week, which has seen between 25,000 and 28,000 cases each day.

Updated figures released by the national infectious disease agency State Serum Insitute (SSI) show that 194,677 tests were administered. The test positivity rate for the last day is therefore 9.4 percent.

This is the lowest value for the test positivity rate so far in January, during which it has generally been close to 12 percent.

Friday’s numbers could be evidence that the current wave of infections is calming after a steep increase around Christmas and New Year, but this should be treated with caution, an expert said.

“These are still very high numbers, but the total number of infections has stopped increasing. It is therefore a sign that we have some level of control over the epidemic. That is at least what we should hope for,” Viggo Andreasen, associate professor of mathematical epidemiology at Roskilde University, told news agency Ritzau.

Andreasen noted that the infection numbers are so far stable following the reopening of schools on January 5th after the Christmas break.

“It’s very reassuring that children, who have previously carried infection, are not starting at school while we have an epidemic in steep growth,” he said.

He noted that the return of schools could give some momentum back to the epidemic, however.

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Danish hospitals fell by one on Friday and is now 755. It reached 794 on Tuesday, the highest figure since the peak of the 2020-21 winter wave.

It should be noted that the total for hospital patients includes patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, but are in hospital for other reasons.

