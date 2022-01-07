Airline Norwegian gets seven-fold increase in passengers over Christmas

A file photo of Norwegian aircraft on the tarmac in Stockholm. The company saw a large upswing in Christmas passengers in 2021 after struggling through Covid-19 restrictions the previous year.
The last month of 2021 saw low cost Scandinavian airline Norwegian significantly increase its number of passengers compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

The airline has struggled in recent years including before the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in it cutting long haul services and filing for bankruptcy protection in 2020.

But December 2021 saw 931,917 passengers travel with the company, more than seven times as many as in the same month in 2020.

International travel was generally more restricted by Covid-19 restrictions in December 2020 compared to 2021.

The company’s CEO Geir Karlsen praised the company’s planning and execution of operations over the Christmas 2021 period.

“Traffic over Christmas and New Year went as planned, which is something we know is very important for many of our passengers who travel during those days to see family and friends,” Karlsen said in a statement.

“In the Christmas and New Year weekends we planned for lower demand, meaning capacity usage for December was also good.

“At the same time, we naturally feel the effects of the Omicron variant and the new measures and restrictions at home and abroad,” the CEO also said.

The airline operates services from Copenhagen, Billund and Aalborg airports in Denmark and from 17 different Norwegian airports.

