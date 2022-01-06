Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

<p><strong>Health ministry wants to reduce coronapas validity period</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The Health Ministry wants to shorten the period for which vaccination and previous infection provide a valid coronapas, Denmark’s Covid-19 health pass.</p><p>The proposed tightening of the rules was recommended by Danish Health Authority and the government has asked its independent advisory board for management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Epidemic Commission, to address the question, broadcaster <a href="https://dr.peytzmail.com/c/efy/wckpnv/lzwcgf/-/0108499168?t=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dr.dk%2Fnyheder%2Fseneste%2Fsundhedsministeriet-vil-aendre-hvor-laenge-coronapas-er-gyldigt" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> reports.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>A valid coronapas is currently required at bars, restaurants, cafes and several other customer-facing businesses in the service sector.</p><p>We’ll have more detail on this story in an article today.</p><p><strong>Messerschmidt has ‘massive support’ in DF leadership bid</strong></p><p>Morten Messerschmidt, the deputy leader of the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party (DF), says he has “massive support” in his bid to become the party’s new leader, he told <a href="https://dr.peytzmail.com/c/ewd/wckpnv/lzwcgf/-/1457136519?t=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dr.dk%2Fnyheder%2Fpolitik%2Fmesserschmidt-jeg-har-over-400-stillere-og-massiv-opbakning-bag-mit" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a>.</p><p>Messerschmidt, who <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211223/danish-politician-to-face-retrial-in-eu-fraud-case/">faces a retrial on charges of fraudulent use of EU funds</a>, appears to be the favourite to become the party’s new front figure. Three other candidates from the party have put their names forward.</p><p>The party is to vote for a new leader at a congress on January 17th after incumbent Kristian Thulesen Dahl <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211117/danish-anti-immigration-party-leader-faces-exit-after-election-defeat/">announced he would step back</a> following a poor performance in November’s local elections. The deadline for announcing candidacies is tomorrow.</p><p><strong>Norway cancels Danish handball match over Covid concerns</strong></p><p>Norway and Denmark were set to face off today in a warm-up match ahead of the men’s European Championships in handball.</p><p>But the Norwegians have pulled out of the match due to concerns over Covid-19 infection, the Danish handball federation DHF said. One of the Danish players tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.</p><p>A second friendly match between the Nordic neighbours is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday.</p><p><strong>Danish meat giant sends plant-based products onto market</strong></p><p>Danish Crown, Europe’s biggest producer of pork and Denmark’s largest beef processor, has released a new range of plant-based, vegetarian products, <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/regionale/oestjylland/slagterigigant-satser-paa-flere-groenne-foedevarer-men-skaerer-ikke" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> writes.</p><p>The new products are to compete for market share with traditional meat – the company’s primary source of revenue.</p><p>“Of course we are a butcher’s, but we are also a food producer, so when consumer demands change, we change with them. If there’s a market opportunity, we’ll be there too,” CEO Jais Valeur said.</p><p>The introduction of the new products will not reduce the amount of meat produced by the company, according to the report.</p>
Member comments