Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Health ministry wants to reduce coronapas validity period

The Health Ministry wants to shorten the period for which vaccination and previous infection provide a valid coronapas, Denmark’s Covid-19 health pass.

The proposed tightening of the rules was recommended by Danish Health Authority and the government has asked its independent advisory board for management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Epidemic Commission, to address the question, broadcaster DR reports.

A valid coronapas is currently required at bars, restaurants, cafes and several other customer-facing businesses in the service sector.

Messerschmidt has ‘massive support’ in DF leadership bid

Morten Messerschmidt, the deputy leader of the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party (DF), says he has “massive support” in his bid to become the party’s new leader, he told DR.

Messerschmidt, who faces a retrial on charges of fraudulent use of EU funds, appears to be the favourite to become the party’s new front figure. Three other candidates from the party have put their names forward.

The party is to vote for a new leader at a congress on January 17th after incumbent Kristian Thulesen Dahl announced he would step back following a poor performance in November’s local elections. The deadline for announcing candidacies is tomorrow.

Norway cancels Danish handball match over Covid concerns

Norway and Denmark were set to face off today in a warm-up match ahead of the men’s European Championships in handball.

But the Norwegians have pulled out of the match due to concerns over Covid-19 infection, the Danish handball federation DHF said. One of the Danish players tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

A second friendly match between the Nordic neighbours is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday.

Danish meat giant sends plant-based products onto market

Danish Crown, Europe’s biggest producer of pork and Denmark’s largest beef processor, has released a new range of plant-based, vegetarian products, DR writes.

The new products are to compete for market share with traditional meat – the company’s primary source of revenue.

“Of course we are a butcher’s, but we are also a food producer, so when consumer demands change, we change with them. If there’s a market opportunity, we’ll be there too,” CEO Jais Valeur said.

The introduction of the new products will not reduce the amount of meat produced by the company, according to the report.