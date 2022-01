Schools return from Christmas holidays

Pupils return to schools today as classes begin again on schedule. That is in line with the government’s stated aim throughout the Christmas break, during which national Covid-19 infection numbers continued to increase.

Education minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil yesterday insisted that it was safe to reopen schools and said authorities would monitor the infection situation in educational settings closely. With pupils and staf encouraged to test twice weekly, free home tests are now offered.

Parliament meeting over Covid-19 restrictions

Health spokespersons from the various parliamentary parties have been summoned for talks with the health minister, Magnus Heunicke, this afternoon.

When the current Covid-19 restrictions were announced in December, parliament agreed to make an assessment by January 5th as to whether it will be necessary to keep the measures in place beyond January 17th.

Several parties now support easing restrictions after health authorities said the Omicron variant normally causes more mild disease than the previously-dominant Delta variant, but the government has so far rejected calls to make changes.

Covid-19 admissions put hospitals under strain

With 794 people now in Danish hospitals with Covid-19, the country’s health system is feeling the strain of the ongoing high infection rate, an expert yesterday told news wire Ritzau.

229 new admissions, the highest throughout the epidemic, occurred on Monday. They were offset to some extent by discharges, but the net figure for people in hospital with the virus has increased.

“In our region we are moving patients from one hospital to another because of (capacity), and we are constantly trying to even things out between hospitals,” Kasper Karmark Iversen, senior medical consultant and professor at the University of Copenhagen and Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, told Ritzau.

“But we are beginning to feel the strain now,” he said.

Christian Eriksen sets sights on World Cup return



Men’s national football team playmaker Christian Eriksen, who went into cardiac arrest at the European Championships and has since been fitted with a pacemaker, hopes to play in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

“I want to play football. There’s no reason not to do that,” Eriksen said in an excerpt released Tuesday of a longer interview to be aired later this week on public broadcaster DR.

“They (the doctors) have said fine. They’ve said it’s ‘good’. So everything is stable, and it feels like I’ve got the green light to play football again,” he said.

Eriksen also thanked the public for the outpouring of support he has received since collapsing on the pitch at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium last June.