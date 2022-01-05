Danish hospitals ‘beginning to feel strain’ of Covid admissions

229 new admissions occurred on Monday this week. High admission numbers are offset to some extent by discharges, but the net figure for people in hospital with the virus has generally increased in recent weeks.

A small drop in the number of patients with Covid-19 at Danish hospitals was registered on Wednesday, with the 784 admitted patients 10 fewer than on Tuesday. However, the number of people in Danish hospitals with the virus was 517 on December 16th and 439 on December 1st.

It should be noted that the number can include people in hospital for unrelated reasons who test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

“In our region we are moving patients from one hospital to another because of (capacity), and we are constantly trying to even things out between hospitals,” Kasper Karmark Iversen, senior medical consultant and professor at the University of Copenhagen and Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, told news wire Ritzau on Tuesday.

“But we are beginning to feel the strain now,” he said.

794 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 at the time the comments were published.

A further 28,283 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday, a new record for the pandemic in the Nordic country.

The record-high number of new infections was found amongst 231,270 PCR tests. That is the highest number of PCR tests administered in a day throughout the pandemic.

High infection rates are expected to continue throughout January, as outlined by SSI earlier this week.

“This is expected with the infectious variant we have and our quite open society. We must all expect to meet the virus in some context in the coming time,” Henrik Nielsen, professor and senior medical consultant at Aalborg University Hospital’s infectious diseases department, told Ritzau.

Nielsen sounded a positive note after the small decrease in the hospitalisations total on Wednesday.

“I’m choosing to see the positive side of the (recent) trend for hospital admissions to increase has not continued today. We must now see over the next week whether the peak has been reached,” he said.

