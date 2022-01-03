Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Children return to daycare

While schools do not re-open after the Christmas break until Wednesday, small children are back at kindergartens and daycare as of today.

Childcare stuff at some municipal facilities have expressed concerns over the transmission of Covid-19, broadcaster DR reports.

According to the national infectious disease agency, SSI, the proportion of positive Covid tests among childcare workers is higher than that for the general population. The vaccination percentage is also lower, however.

7,954 new cases of Covid-19 were reported nationally yesterday, a lower number than in preceding days when the figure has topped 20,000. But the smaller figure on Sunday is due to a lower number of tests on New Year’s Day, with the overall positivity rate has remained stable at around 12 percent.

Aarhus Light Rail now fully operational

After years of construction and an official opening back in 2017, the light rail network (Letbanen) in and around Aarhus is now in full operation after the final works were completed.

That means the light rail will roll in to the station at Grenå, com 60 kilometres northeast of Aarhus, twice an hour from today.

The completion of the light rail comes with a four year delay and costs of 800 million kroner over the original budget.

“It is obviously a big moment and an important step for the service. Especially for commuters, it makes a big difference to be able to take the train every half an hour instead of once an hour,” Henrik Vestergaard, planning director with the regional public transport operator Midttrafik, said to DR.

New municipal councils take the reins

Today is the first day at work for newly-constituted municipal councils – and therefore a lot of new elected officials – following November’s local elections.

That means new mayors in places such as Frederiksberg, where the Conservative party famously lost a seat it had held for a century. In other areas, a significant change in support for different parties can mean councils look quite different even with the mayor (or the mayor’s party) unchanged.

READ ALSO: Five key things to know about Denmark’s local election results

Weather: Grey and windy start to the week

The first working week of 2022 begins with grey skies and drizzle as life gets back to normal after the Christmas holidays.

A moderate to strong southwesterly wind is responsible for the murky weather, but also for moderate temperatures, which are forecast at 6-8 degrees Celsius.