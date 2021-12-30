Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Ryanair suspends 28 Danish routes

Ryanair has announced a considerable reduction in its services out of Danish airports amid a drop in demand caused by the current Covid-19 situation.

The low-cost airline will pause 28 of its 59 Danish routes in January, air travel media Check-In reports. The suspensions will apply for three weeks from January 10th.

Flights out of Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg and Aarhus airports will all be affected.

19 of Billund’s 27 Ryanair services are to be suspended for the period, while services from Aalborg to London Stansted, Kaunas and Stockholm are also cancelled. Flights from Aarhus to Gdansk, Milan Malpensa, Riga and Warsaw Modlin will likewise not operate.

Copenhagen Airport loses just two routes, however, with the services to Bonn-Cologne and Liverpool removed from Ryanair’s schedule during the affected period.

Danish health authorities describe ‘milder’ Covid-19 illness for vaccinated

Covid-19 vaccines give less protection against infection with the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant but do give valuable protection against serious illness, medical director Tyra Grove Krause of the national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute, said at a briefing yesterday.

“The vaccine gives 55 percent protection against the Omicron variant just after the second dose and for the period after the third (booster) dose. That is lower than for the Delta variant and appears to reduce faster over time,” Krause said.

“You are individually protected against serious illness if you have the vaccine. You can be infected. But you will probably be affected to a milder extent and be sick for a shorter time, in which you also won’t affect so many others,” Krause said.

The senior health official said she expects the current wave of Covid-19 to peak in Denmark during January.

Denmark recorded 23,228 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest daily totals on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set on Monday by over 7,000.

In capital Copenhagen, the seven-day incidence for the virus is 2,465 per 100,000 residents.

READ ALSO: Denmark registers 23,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day

Keep New Year’s Eve low key, health director says

The director of the Danish Health Authority Søren Brostrøm yesterday reiterated earlier advice to the Danish public to limit this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New Year’s Eve 2021 will not see limitations on people gathering, in contrast to 2020, but Brostrøm asked for parties to be kept to lower numbers.

“See few people, keep it short, take care with alcohol,” he said at a briefing.

Hundreds of journeys delayed by new testing rules

At least 600 people travelling from Denmark have been denied entry to Sweden since the latter country introduced a new requirement for entry Covid-19 tests on December 28th, border police in southern Sweden confirmed to Danish newswire Ritzau.

The Swedish police did not give exact details on the number of Danish citizens who were among the refusals, but said they constituted the “considerable majority”.