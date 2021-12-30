Ryanair cuts 28 Danish routes in January 2022 as Covid-19 reduces travel

The low-cost airline will pause 28 of its 59 Danish routes in January. The suspensions will apply for three weeks from January 10th.

Flights out of Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg and Aarhus airports will all be affected.

19 of Billund’s 27 Ryanair services are to be suspended for the period (more detail of these is given below). Services from Aalborg to London Stansted, Kaunas and Stockholm are also cancelled. Flights from Aarhus to Gdansk, Milan Malpensa, Riga and Warsaw Modlin will likewise not operate.

Copenhagen Airport loses just two routes, with the services to Bonn-Cologne and Liverpool removed from Ryanair’s schedule during the affected period.

Air travel media Check-In was first to report the reduced flight schedules. Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request from The Local on December 30th for details of the suspended services and background for the decision.

However, Check-In writes that the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and new travel restrictions are behind Ryanair’s decision to reduce services.

The airline’s capacity will be reduced by 33 percent in January 2022, according to the report.

A search conducted by The Local on Ryanair’s website shows flights from Billund to Gdansk, Poznan, Wroclaw, Krakow, Gothenburg Landvetter, Manchester, Edinburgh, Memmingen, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Venice Treviso, Tallinn, Malta, Vienna, Vilnius, Seville, Brussels Charleroi, Sibiu and Dublin as available in the first week of January but not from January 10th to the end of the month.

Flights from Billund to London Stansted, Rome Fiumicino, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Lisbon, Prague and Budapest are still available throughout January on the Ryanair website at the time of writing.

