Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Minister says no plans to delay return to schools</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Schools are scheduled to return from the Christmas break on January 5th, having switched to online classes just before the end of the autumn term in response to soaring Covid-19 infection rates.</p><p>That plan will not be changed despite continued <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211228/denmark-registers-slight-drop-in-covid-19-infections-but-more-in-hospital/">high infection numbers during the Christmas holidays</a>, schools minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil told newspaper Jyllands-Posten yesterday.</p><p>“So far, infection numbers, hospitalisations and vaccination rates have not deviated from what we projected before Christmas,” Rosenkrantz-Theil said.</p><p>The minister did however not that there were no “set in stone” guarantees on whether the plan could be changed.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Nurses switch to private sector in search of better conditions</strong></p><p>A shortage of nurses in the Danish hospital is not being alleviated by an increasing number of the health sector workers switching to private sector jobs, broadcaster <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/flere-sygeplejersker-skifter-til-det-private-nu-faar-jeg-en-loen-der-matcher-mine" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> writes.</p><p>The proportion of nurses working in the private sector has increased every year since 2013, according to the report.</p><p>A nurse who spoke to DR said she “now received a wage that matches my qualifications” after making the switch.</p><p>A survey by the Danish nurses’ union, DSR, last summer found that 3,400 nurses’ jobs were vacant at hospitals across the country. The <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211207/analysis-how-could-denmarks-2022-budget-affect-foreign-residents/">2022 budget</a> contained an emergency one-off injection for the health system, intended in part to prevent staff from leaving the service.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210826/explained-why-has-denmarks-government-intervened-in-the-nurses-strike/">EXPLAINED: Why has the government intervened in Denmark’s nurses strike?</a></strong></p><p><strong>World’s biggest windmill starts turning</strong></p><p>The tallest wind turbine in the world – 271.4 metres from top to toe – has begun to spin following installation at the test centre for large windmills and Østerild near Thy in northwestern Jutland.</p><p>The structure, built by turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, can produce enough power for 18,000 households, according to <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/regionale/midtvest/verdens-stoerste-vindmoelle-snurrer-i-thy-kan-lave-stroem-til-18000?cid=newsletter_nb_nyhedsoverblik-morgen_20211229071533" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a>.</p><p>Its remarkable stature could however <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211015/worlds-highest-wind-turbine-to-be-built-in-denmark/">be overshadowed by a competitor as soon as next year.</a></p><p><strong>Unemployment falls amongst university graduates</strong></p><p>Amid <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211221/employment-in-denmark-grows-for-ninth-consecutive-month-but-is-it-sustainable/">high employment</a> and a labour shortage on the jobs market generally, the number of out of work people with university backgrounds has dropped significantly, DR writes.</p><p>The last year has seen the number of academics – persons with a university or equivalent education – fall from 30,008 in October 2020 to 21,070 in October 2021.</p><p>The broadcaster spoke to a business leader to ask their tips for how to attract academics to jobs, such is the demand to fill vacant positions.</p>
Member comments