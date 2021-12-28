Denmark has world’s highest Covid-19 infection rate

Monday’s daily infection total was the highest in Denmark throughout the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to make its mark on the data, having last week become the dominant form of the virus in the country.

The figure exceeded 15,000 for the first time, with health authorities registering 16,164 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The 16,164 positive results came from 130,686 PCR tests, giving a remarkably high positivity rate of 12.4 percent.

With its population of 5.8 million, Denmark now has the world’s highest infection rate with 1,612 cases per 100,000 people.

The five countries with the highest case rates over the last seven days were all European, according to statistics compiled by news wire AFP and drawn from official sources.

The numbers, taken from statistics bureau Our World in Data on December 27th, place Denmark as the country with the highest incidence of the virus.

It should be noted that there is a large variation in the amount of testing undertaken by different countries, with Denmark among the countries that tests the most per resident.

Other metrics show Denmark in a more favourable light.

These include the number of people hospitalised with the coronavirus. 608 people or 105 per one million residents are currently admitted to Danish hospitals with the virus.

The latter figure is significantly lower than in a number of other European countries. In Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary it is over 600, while the figure for France is 250 hospital Covid-19 patients per one million residents.

Neighbouring Sweden and Norway had 51 and 65 hospital patients with Covid-19 respectively in figures dating from just before Christmas, though Sweden’s hospitalisation figures have since spiked markedly.

The week before Christmas saw Denmark register 21 deaths with Covid-19 per million inhabitants. Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Croatia posted figures up to 4-5 times higher, though it should be noted that different countries have different criteria for the data.

The Omicron variant has once again turned Europe into a global hotspot for the virus in recent weeks.

