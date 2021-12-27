Denmark’s high Covid-19 numbers continue over Christmas

Sunday saw 14,844 cases registered by the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) from 189,840 tests, giving a positivity rate of 7.82 percent.

It should be noted that recent days have seen some delays to test processing, meaning some of yesterday’s total may including positive tests from preceding days.

The total for new infections on December 24th and 25th was 11,229 and 10,027 respectively.

The number of hospitalised patients with the virus increased by 57 to 579. This remains lower than the peak number from the winter 2020 wave, which reached 964 on January 4th this year.

42.4 percent of the population has so far received a booster or “third” Covid-19 vaccination.

“Infections are huge at the moment. This shows that the Omicron variant is dominant and that it is so infectious that we can’t control it,” anaesthesiologist and head of the patients’ organisation Lungeforeningen, Torben Mogensen, told news agency Ritzau.

“The number of hospitalisations is still possible to manage and that’s the most important thing. I’m therefore not worried about our health system collapsing,” Mogensen also said.

Vaccination can be thanked for the lower number of seriously ill and hospitalised patients, he said.

The 24th and 25th of December both saw a drop in the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19, by 32 and 16 respectively, before the figure increased again on Sunday.

Mogensen said he expects infection numbers to continue increasing into the new year.

“We will probably all be infected at some point. The whole purpose (of measures) is to delay the speed this happens so that the health service doesn’t break down,” he said.

The senior medic also said he did not see any need to introduce additional restrictions such as public assembly limits prior to New Year’s Eve.

