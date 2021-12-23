Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Government wants Covid-19 test requirement for arriving travellers

Rules requiring travellers to take a Covid-19 test prior to arrival in Denmark look to be on the way.

The government yesterday asked parliament’s Epidemic Committee to approve the measure, but technical details caused a delay, broadcaster DR writes.

According to DR’s report, a negative test will be required for travellers to enter the country. Residents of Denmark will however be permitted to take a test up to 24 hours after arrival, should the testing rules tabled by the government be approved.

Approval could be given sometime today with the government scheduled to provide answers to the committee on a number of questions. We’ll report any developments and confirmation of the potential new rule.

The committee meanwhile has approved the extension of coronapas rules to gyms.

Snow on the way for most of Denmark

The day before Christmas Eve will bring snow to most of the country, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said in its latest forecast.

“Snow will start from the morning hours. Firstly in central Jutland and then in the rest of the country throughout the morning,” DMI meteorologist Trine Pedersen told news wire Ritzau.

DMI’s forecasters earlier said this week that fine margins could decide whether Denmark gets a white Christmas.

High temperatures hit Greenland



Temperatures have soared in Greenland recently, DMI said yesterday, in line with warming trends experts have linked to global warming.

In the capital Nuuk, the mercury hit 13 degrees Celsius on December 20th, compared to the -5.3C that is average for this time of year.

In Qaanaaq in the north, temperatures reached 8.3C, when the seasonal average is usually -20.1 Celsius, DMI said.

“One of the reasons we’re seeing high temperatures is the foehn meteorological phenomenon,” a warm wind that is common in the world’s largest island, DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen told news wire AFP in an email.

Denmark extends detention of four pirates



A Copenhagen court on yesterday extended the detention of four suspected pirates arrested by a Danish navy ship after a shootout off the Nigerian coast, but bringing them to justice in Denmark still poses a legal challenge.

The men’s detention was extended for another four weeks, Birgitte Skjodt, one of their lawyers, told AFP.

The four men — whose nationalities have not been made public — were arrested in November following a firefight with a Danish navy ship in the Gulf of Guinea.

Four other suspected pirates were killed in the skirmish, and a ninth is believed to have fallen overboard, according to the Danish authorities.

One of the four prisoners, who was injured in the shootout and has since had a leg amputated, has been transferred to a hospital in Ghana under the supervision of Ghanaian police.