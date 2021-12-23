Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

<p><strong>Government wants Covid-19 test requirement for arriving travellers</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Rules requiring travellers to take a Covid-19 test prior to arrival in Denmark look to be on the way.</p><p>The government yesterday asked parliament’s Epidemic Committee to approve the measure, but technical details caused a delay, broadcaster <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/regeringen-oensker-testkrav-ved-indrejse-til-danmark-saa-hurtigt-som-muligt?cid=newsletter_nb_nyhedsoverblik-morgen_20211223071524" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> writes.</p><p>According to DR’s report, a negative test will be required for travellers to enter the country. Residents of Denmark will however be permitted to take a test up to 24 hours <em>after </em>arrival, should the testing rules tabled by the government be approved.</p><p>Approval could be given sometime today with the government scheduled to provide answers to the committee on a number of questions. We’ll report any developments and confirmation of the potential new rule.</p><p>The committee meanwhile has approved the extension of coronapas rules to gyms.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Snow on the way for most of Denmark</strong></p><p>The day before Christmas Eve will bring snow to most of the country, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said in its latest forecast.</p><p>“Snow will start from the morning hours. Firstly in central Jutland and then in the rest of the country throughout the morning,” DMI meteorologist Trine Pedersen told news wire Ritzau.</p><p>DMI’s forecasters earlier said this week that fine margins could decide <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211221/denmarks-weather-forecasters-hint-at-local-white-christmas/">whether Denmark gets a white Christmas</a>.</p><p><strong>High temperatures hit Greenland</strong></p><p>Temperatures have soared in Greenland recently, DMI said yesterday, in line with warming trends experts have linked to global warming. </p><p>In the capital Nuuk, the mercury hit 13 degrees Celsius on December 20th, compared to the -5.3C that is average for this time of year. </p><p>In Qaanaaq in the north, temperatures reached 8.3C, when the seasonal average is usually -20.1 Celsius, DMI said.</p><p>"One of the reasons we're seeing high temperatures is the foehn meteorological phenomenon," a warm wind that is common in the world's largest island, DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen told news wire AFP in an email.</p><p><strong>Denmark extends detention of four pirates</strong></p><p>A Copenhagen court on yesterday extended the detention of four suspected pirates <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211125/danish-navy-kills-four-pirates-off-nigeria-during-pm-visit-to-region/">arrested by a Danish navy ship after a shootout off the Nigerian coast</a>, but bringing them to justice in Denmark still poses a legal challenge.</p><p>The men's detention was extended for another four weeks, Birgitte Skjodt, one of their lawyers, told AFP.</p><p>The four men -- whose nationalities have not been made public -- were arrested in November following a firefight with a Danish navy ship in the Gulf of Guinea.</p><p>Four other suspected pirates were killed in the skirmish, and a ninth is believed to have fallen overboard, according to the Danish authorities. </p><p>One of the four prisoners, who was injured in the shootout and has since had a leg amputated, has been transferred to a hospital in Ghana under the supervision of Ghanaian police.</p>
