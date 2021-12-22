Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Austria considering travel restrictions against Denmark</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Austria is mulling over restrictions on entry for travellers from Denmark and a number of other countries, Austrian broadcaster <a href="https://orf.at/#/stories/3241067/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ÖRF</a> reported yesterday evening.</p><p>Tighter travel rules could also be applied to Norway, the Netherlands and the UK, according to the report.</p><p>“This is an option we are discussing,” Austrian health minister Wolfgang Mückstein is quoted as saying at a briefing.</p><p>A final decision is expected today.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Parliament expels former immigration minister</strong></p><p>Parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Støjberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples.</p><p>Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years.</p><p>Støjberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away.</p><p>She said she was open to returning to politics, suggesting this would not be her "last word".</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211221/convicted-danish-ex-minister-faces-expulsion-from-parliament/">Convicted Danish ex-minister faces expulsion from parliamen</a>t</strong></p><p><strong>North Jutland to pay bonus to health sector workers</strong></p><p>The North Jutland regional health authority last night voted to use a large proportion of <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211206/denmark-finalises-2022-budget-agreement/">emergency funding allocated in the new budget</a> to pay a bonus to staff, broadcaster DR reports.</p><p>The region hopes that bonuses will help to retain staff in the sector, which is under severe strain due to the Covid-19 crisis.</p><p>Parliament has allocated 103.3 million kroner to the health authority in North Jutland, which can decide how to distribute the funding.</p><p>Nurses, social care staff, porters and cleaning personnel are all set to receive a windfall of 12,000 kroner.</p><p>“We have chosen to prioritise in a way that ensures a robust health system through the winter and not least retain our staff on wards where there is a lot of pressure,” the elected chairperson for the health authority, Ulla Astman, told DR.</p><p><strong>Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 billion</strong>Shipping giant AP Møller-Mærsk says it has agreed to acquire LF Logistics, a subsidiary of Chinese supply chain manager Li & Fung, for $3.6 billion as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business. </p><p>The deal, which is to be finalised next year, "will allow us to offer truly global door-to-door supply chain solutions," Mærsk said in a statement reported by news wire AFP.</p><p>With operations in 130 countries, Maersk employs around 80,000 people worldwide.</p><p>As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211102/maersk-profits-up-as-global-supply-chain-disrupted/">demand for shipping has surged since mid-2020</a>, in particular from Asia to the United States and Europe.</p>
