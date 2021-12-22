Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Austria considering travel restrictions against Denmark

Austria is mulling over restrictions on entry for travellers from Denmark and a number of other countries, Austrian broadcaster ÖRF reported yesterday evening.

Tighter travel rules could also be applied to Norway, the Netherlands and the UK, according to the report.

“This is an option we are discussing,” Austrian health minister Wolfgang Mückstein is quoted as saying at a briefing.

A final decision is expected today.

Parliament expels former immigration minister



Parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Støjberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants’ rights by separating asylum-seeking couples.

Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years.

Støjberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away.

She said she was open to returning to politics, suggesting this would not be her “last word”.

North Jutland to pay bonus to health sector workers

The North Jutland regional health authority last night voted to use a large proportion of emergency funding allocated in the new budget to pay a bonus to staff, broadcaster DR reports.

The region hopes that bonuses will help to retain staff in the sector, which is under severe strain due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Parliament has allocated 103.3 million kroner to the health authority in North Jutland, which can decide how to distribute the funding.

Nurses, social care staff, porters and cleaning personnel are all set to receive a windfall of 12,000 kroner.

“We have chosen to prioritise in a way that ensures a robust health system through the winter and not least retain our staff on wards where there is a lot of pressure,” the elected chairperson for the health authority, Ulla Astman, told DR.

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 billion

Shipping giant AP Møller-Mærsk says it has agreed to acquire LF Logistics, a subsidiary of Chinese supply chain manager Li & Fung, for $3.6 billion as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

The deal, which is to be finalised next year, “will allow us to offer truly global door-to-door supply chain solutions,” Mærsk said in a statement reported by news wire AFP.

With operations in 130 countries, Maersk employs around 80,000 people worldwide.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for shipping has surged since mid-2020, in particular from Asia to the United States and Europe.